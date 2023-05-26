Invercargill lecture to take a 'fresh and honest' look at NZ health system

Professor Konrad Richter: seeking “better ways to get the incentives right again’’.

A trio of health professionals will examine incentives, priorities, funding and equities in the public health system next week.

The free public lecture and panel discussion on New Zealand’s health system, in Invercargill on Friday June 2, aimed to have “a fresh and honest look’’ at the health system, its organiser, Professor Konrad Richter said.

University of Auckland Emeritus Professor Des Gorman would speak on where the health system should be heading.

Patrick Bartosch of the University of Otago department of general practice and rural health would talk on the moral economy of Government-funded versus market-driven healthcare.

READ MORE:

* Could mental health apprenticeships help a system on 'brink of collapse'?

* Finance Minister calls National 'completely out of touch' over prescriptions

* Southern nurses honoured at awards



And Richter, a Southland-based colorectal surgeon, would give a clinician's perspective on getting the incentives right again.

He said the health system was under increasing pressure, regarding waiting lists and unmet needs.

“We will address these issues and discuss whether there are better ways to prevent, early detect, treat, invest, and improve the overall health of our people long-term,’’ Richter said.

The lecture would look into possible alternatives “beyond just reforming the health system’’.

Supplied Auckland University professor of medicine Des Gorman will speak on where the health system should be heading.

Discussion would include different types of health systems including the Beveridge model, represented by the English National Health Service (NHS), in which the government financed healthcare through taxes.

Another was the Bismark model which was universal and required everyone to buy insurance, though insurance companies could not profit.

National health insurance and out-of-pocket models would also be discussed.

Held under the auspices of Te Whatu Ora and the University of Otago, the lecture would be held at the Southland Hospital campus education centre – behind the hospital cafe – on June 2. Doors opened at 5.30pm, and the lectures and panel discussion ran from 6pm to 8pm.