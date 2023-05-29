South's war graves to get some TLC

Invercargill City Council cemetery services team leader Ricky Mulqueen with some of the war graves at the city's Eastern Cemetery. Maintenance work is being undertaken in the coming month.

At 54 graves at Invercargill’s Eastern Cemetery, an abiding duty of care quietly continues.

No graves are insignificant, let alone those for returned military service personnel who, with their spouse or partner, can be buried in specific areas of cemeteries such as Invercargill’s.

Veterans’ Affairs NZ contributes to their oversight. But these 54, and their 3500 counterparts throughout the country, are classed separately again.

They are designated as war graves, for those who died as a direct result of their service, whether it was in combat, or training, or afterwards.

READ MORE:

* Families sought as Lake Alice Hospital veterans' graves identified

* My Wellington: Mateship, loyalty, service and sacrifice

* A wish to see fiance's overseas war grave sparked a mission to document every one

* Lost grave site discovered again after years of neglect at Invercargill cemetery



New Zealand has many memorials on its own shores to the fallen whose actual remains are overseas.

But these are graves for those who, one way or another, made it back home where they lie buried.

Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage representatives will in coming weeks be checking the state of Invercargill’s war graves.

The ministry acts as the agent for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in New Zealand, and makes such inspections every three years to note and repair any crumbling masonry or damage.

“And they like to give them a clean,’’ Invercargill City Council’s cemetery services team leader Ricky Mulqueen said.

On top of the practical benefits and symbolic resonance of such work, Mulqueen values another aspect.

It helps connect people to the stories behind the lives; stories which have in recent years been more readily emerging through websites run by the commission itself, or the Auckland Museum’s online cenotaph, or the New Zealand Cemeteries and Crematoria Collective Facebook page, of which Mulqueen is a committee member and ardent contributor.

To take just a few examples, Mulqueen can direct us to the graves of Private Walter Henry Blanch, at 21 paralysed by shrapnel in Flers​, France, returning home but dying from his wounds December 21, 1916.

Or Private Joseph Matthews, the only listed member of the Maori (Pioneer) Battalion to be found in the cemetery, serving in France and dying January 20 1919, at 24.

Private Sidonia​ Edward Miller was a member of the NZ Machine Gun Corps, discharged from service due to contracting tuberculosis, dying May 21 1918, aged 33.

Or Marjorie Priscilla Stout, of the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corp (WAAC), accidentally killed April 7 1943, aged 37.

There are 3500 NZ casualties of the two world wars commemorated in a total of 433 sites throughout the country. The commission also tends the graves of those who were buried overseas.

The NZ grave inspections involve working alongside local councils, conservators, stonemasons, iwi, and the relevant families. All part of a collective will, as Mulqueen sees it, to give honour where it’s due.