'Best year yet' for Ute Musters turn out

Denis and Marie Knight from Gore were the overall People’s Choice winners for the Ute Musters.

Tussock Country Ute Muster organisers said this year was the “best year yet”, with a record number of utes rolling up and being on display.

Event co-ordinator Annabel Roy said the Ute Muster, which has run since 2021, was held on Saturday, and was designed for people to grab their utes their mullets and their dog.

Roy said the event is designed as a catch-up, laugh and a yarn for the community all in the name and support of rural mental health initiatives.

“It was the best turn out we have had yet,” Roy said.

READ MORE:

* Gore's Tussock Country Music Festival requests more funding

* Utes, mullets and dogs: welcome to Gore's Hokonui Ute Muster

* Country star Patsy Riggir recalls first New Zealand Gold Guitar Award



Supplied The duck pond and maimai on the back of Denis and Marie Knightâs ute.

Saturday saw 97 utes park up and be on display at the Southern Field Days Shed in Waimumu.

Numbers grown well over the past few years, Roy said, with 74 utes and their owners rolling up in the first year and 86 utes in 2022.

“[We are] delighted with the result, and it was a fantastic family day out,” she said.

Denis and Marie Knight from Gore were the overall People’s Choice winners as they turned the back of their ute into a scene from duck shooting season, with maimai and pond and all.

There were nine other categories in which people could win, plus the coveted best mullet category which was won by Jai Petersen in the Under 12 and Lewis Letitia in the over 12.

The Best Bark Up title was taken home by Hemi Ramsay and his dog Ben.