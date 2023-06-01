Winter arrives in time for King's Birthday weekend

Temperatures are set to cool this weekend as well, bringing the risk of snowfall for the higher passes of the South Island.

Winter is officially on the way as overnight temperatures drop over King's Birthday weekend, and those returning from holidays on Monday should expect a rainy drive.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said there were a lot of severe weather warnings in place from Thursday evening into Friday, some for heavy rain and strong wind.

“In the lower part of the South Island, snow is expected on some roads.”

From Friday night people would feel the mornings were noticeably colder, she said.

Weather for holidaymakers heading to their destination should be clear for most of the country, though people travelling in Marlborough and Southland should expect strong winds on Friday, O’Connor said.

MetService issued a road snowfall warning for the road from midnight until 6pm on Friday, with snow showers likely above 700 metres on Friday. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warned motorists to carry chains if travelling on Milford Rd in Southland from Thursday to Friday.

“Although it will be clear at the beginning of the long weekend, going home will be a different story for all over the country,” she said.

“It is going to rain a lot in the South Island, over most of it including the eastern side, and that will also go for the South Island.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff O’Connor said people will be able to feel temperatures drop over the next week as Winter arrives. (File photo)

Over the past few weeks most places around the country had overnight temperatures hovering around 10 to 14C, but that was likely over, O’Connor said.

“People are going to wake in the mornings, and they will feel things being fresh and colder,” she said.

Superintendent Steve Greally, director of National Road Policing Centre, said Police would have an active and visible presence throughout our roading network to deter any risky behaviours that lead to deaths and further road trauma.

NZ Police Police director of road policing Superintendent Steve Greally said there will be an increased police presence on the road over the long weekend.

”We all have a responsibility when it comes to road safety and as part of Police’s responsibility, I can’t stress enough to everyone the importance of driving carefully and staying patient and alert on our roads no matter what time of the year it is,” Greally said.

“Our role is to prevent offending and enforce the law, so you can expect to see our frontline anywhere and at any time patrolling our roads.”