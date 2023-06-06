Invercargill councillor vacancy attracts seven so far

Seven candidates have now come forward in the race for the vacant councillor position on the Invercargill City Council.

New candidates David Meades​ and David Pottinger emerged on Tuesdayto join David Hicks, Carl Heenan, Graham Lewis, Andrea Murrell, and Lisa Tou-McNaughton contesting the council seat made vacant by the resignation of top-polling councillor Nigel Skelt.

Skelt stepped down from the role following the contentious handling of a complaint about his conduct with a young employee when he was manager of Stadium Southland, a position he has also vacated.

Supplied Potential councillor David Meades is a certified carpenter and lead builder at Chris Romero Plumbing.

Meades, a certified carpenter and lead builder at Chris Romero Plumbing, said the council was strong on its direction giving the city the makeover it desperately needed, and his experience building 20 houses around Invercargill, as well as countless renovations, extensions and other work meant “as a builder I can offer my practical, hands-on approach to getting stuff done’’ including tackling the current housing crisis.

As well, he and wife Lily had just become parents to their first baby, five-day-old Arabella. “I see this election as an opportunity to make Invercargill the place I want to raise her.’’

Supplied Potential councillor David Pottinger says he will bring skills he uses daily as a project manager at the giant Fonterra dairy plant at Edendale, and also in his writing and directing work in the arts and drama.

David Pottinger intended to bring to the council table the skills he used daily in the role created for him as a project manager at the giant Fonterra dairy plant at Edendale, and also in his writing and directing work in the arts and drama – bringing people together to work cooperatively with one another.

The brother of sitting councillor Ian (Rangi) Pottinger, he said he would bring different background experiences to the role. Ian had come through the trades as a small businessman whereas he was knowledgeable in economics and human resource management, and had worked for large-scale employers.

Supplied/Stuff Potential councillor Carl Heenan says he will bring his community service as a volunteer to the council table.

Carl Heenan said he would bring his community service as a volunteer to the council table. Ground-level experience helping the community should be seen as a key skill for elected members, he said.

He had been a rest-home volunteer, a NZ Fire Service volunteer, scout leader, freemason, Meals on Wheels volunteer, St John health shuttle volunteer, and had also helped at major sporting and social events and served on the South Alive Pantry events committee.

He had worked at Elles Rd New World for coming up to 19 years, also in dry cleaning and commercial laundry businesses, and in a range of fast food services and been a high school cleaner at Southland Boys’ High School and James Hargest College.

Nominations close at midday on Thursday, June 8, so there was still time for people to get their nominations in, the council’s deputy electoral officer, and governance and legal manager, Michael Morris, said.

“In saying that, if you have made up your mind, don’t leave it to the last minute,’’ he said.