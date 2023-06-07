ICC to hasten search for extra water source

The Branxholme scheme: if it fails, Invercargill has only two days’ water storage to fall back on.

The Invercargill City Council will borrow $700,000 to fund a bore as it moves towards addressing the city’s potentially catastrophic dependence on a single water supply.

Invercargill is completely reliant on the Oreti River Branxholme treatment scheme.

Although the probability was low, the consequences of failure through drought, contamination or an earthquake would be catastrophic, the council’s Three Waters strategic advisor Alister​ Murray has warned.

“After the two-day reservoir storage is consumed, the basic need for drinking water would not be met, there would be no supply for firefighting or the ability to wash, flush away waste or maintain commercial/industrial activities,’’ he reported to the council’s infrastructure committee on Tuesday.

It would be in breach of its public health obligations.

Finding an alternative supply has been on the council’s agenda for two decades and public consultation has endorsed a debt-funded $20 million project as a priority.

The committee agreed to Murray’s recommendation that it borrow $700,000 earlier than anticipated to fund a third bore on land it owns in Awarua.

This would provide extra information to hasten the council’s ability to assess the suitability of groundwater from an aquifer running deep under the Southland plains, known as the Chatton Formation.

This source, if it tests suitably, has been assessed as cheaper than tapping into river, stream or lake water, but a resource consent application to Environment Southland would likely require more supporting information than was available from the two existing bores.

A delay getting the extra information could in turn delay the start of the project to develop an alternative supply, scheduled for 2025-26, Murray said.

Mayor Nobby Clark said the council had identified last year, and again early in this term, that the city’s three most urgent needs were housing, renewable energy and the alternative water supply.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The Oreti River at Mossburn during a period of low flow.

From his assessment, Invercargill was the only city of its size in the country not to have an alternative supply, and it simply could not survive on a two-day reservoir.

He also cited the Bluff aquaculture projects, and planned green hydrogen and databank developments, all requiring reliable water supplies. Large industries wanted to come here, but would not if water could only be guaranteed for two days after a Branxholme failure, he said.

Cr Tom Campbell asked why a new supply source had initially been referred to as an “emergency’’ one, and the terminology had now changed to “additional’’.

Chief executive Michael Day said this was because although the city would not be routinely reliant on the second supply, water would need to be circulated through it once it was connected to the city system.

Cr Lesley Soper noted that in 2020 the council had investigated not only groundwater sources – at the time deemed ”yet to be proven’’ – but also the Oreti, Windley and Pourakino rivers, the Dunsdale and Otapiri streams, Lake Hauroko, Lake Monowai/Waiau River, Lake Wakatipu and Foveaux Strait.

They came at high cost, frequently needing long pipelines and some had dam and consent issues.

It was a no-brainer to keep exploring the Awarua option, she said.