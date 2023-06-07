A dozen contenders, and counting, for ICC councillor vacancy
Invercargill voters will have at least 12 candidates from which to choose a replacement for resigned city councillor Nigel Skelt.
With scope for more to emerge before the deadline of midday Thursday, five contenders came forward on Wednesday.
They are broadcaster Steve Broad; former Southern District Health Board member and 1990s city councillor Terry King, 21-year-old Ascot Park staffer and dance, art and sport enthusiast Sebastien Fabre, local actor, supermarket manager and former police officer Ian Reeves and Southern Institute of Technology carpentry teacher Rob Te Maiharoa.
Alongside them in the by-election will be David Meades David Hicks, Carl Heenan, Graham Lewis, Andrea Murrell, Lisa Tou-McNaughton and David Pottinger.
Skelt, who had been the top-polling councillor at last year's election, stepped down from the role following the contentious handling of a complaint about his conduct with a young employee when he was manager of Stadium Southland, a position he has also vacated.