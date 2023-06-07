A dozen contenders, and counting, for ICC councillor vacancy

Invercargill voters will have at least 12 candidates from which to choose a replacement for resigned city councillor Nigel Skelt.

With scope for more to emerge before the deadline of midday Thursday, five contenders came forward on Wednesday.

They are broadcaster Steve Broad; former Southern District Health Board member and 1990s city councillor Terry King, 21-year-old Ascot Park staffer and dance, art and sport enthusiast Sebastien​ Fabre, local actor, supermarket manager and former police officer Ian Reeves and Southern Institute of Technology carpentry teacher Rob Te Maiharoa.

Alongside them in the by-election will be David Meades​ David Hicks, Carl Heenan, Graham Lewis, Andrea Murrell, Lisa Tou-McNaughton and David Pottinger.

Skelt, who had been the top-polling councillor at last year's election, stepped down from the role following the contentious handling of a complaint about his conduct with a young employee when he was manager of Stadium Southland, a position he has also vacated.