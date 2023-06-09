Gore District Council chief executive breaks his silence on bullying claims

Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry said in recent weeks council staff had been subject to a barrage of allegations and criticism.

Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry has broken his silence on allegations of bullying at the council, saying the claims have been ‘’extremely hurtful and stressful’’.

Next week the council will consider a petition calling for Parry’s resignation which was launched after some former staff members spoke to TVNZ’s Sunday programme. Stuff has also spoken to several former staff members but is unable to publish their claims for legal reasons.

In a statement to Stuff, Parry said in recent weeks council staff had been subject to a barrage of allegations and criticism. In the newspaper, on television and even when socialising, staff are confronted by questions and accusations, he said.

“The allegations have been extremely hurtful and stressful, yet staff have continued to act professionally and serve their community to the best of their ability,’’ he said.

Parry said the council could not, nor would it, comment on issues of employment relating to past or present employees, and it would also be inappropriate to speculate about the motivation behind recent allegations.

“As with any workplace – from small businesses to large corporations – there can be disharmony, even conflict. It would be naive to believe this hasn’t been the case at the council,’’ he said.

He said it was important to acknowledge that there is a distinct difference between performance management and systemic bullying in the workplace, and that no complaints of bullying by former dissatisfied staff against the council have been upheld.

“The strength of an organisation is how it learns from these situations to build a cohesive, inclusive workplace,’’ he said.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Gore district council chief executive Steve Parry speaks to the media after council votes unanimously for an independent review.

He said in a staff survey last year, 75% agreed or strongly agreed with the statement, ‘My organisation has effective governance and leadership in health and safety’.

Parry has been embroiled in controversy after his working relationship with mayor Ben Bell broke down. The pair entered mediation, which failed, and are no longer speaking.

Parry spoke about the issue in March, which drew criticism from the Taxpayers Union, who accused him of “airing his dirty laundry’’ in the interview.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff More than 300 protesters gathered outside the Gore District Council building in support of mayor Ben Bell, and called on chief executive Stephen Parry to resign. (File photo)

At a council meeting in May, hundreds of Gore residents protested outside a council meeting, where some called for Parry’s resignation. That meeting was to consider a vote of no confidence in the mayor, which ultimately failed.

The online petition, which attracted nearly 5000 signatures, alleged there was a ‘’toxic, bullying culture the Gore District Council's CEO has a known history of’’.