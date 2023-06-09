Report to Gore council by staff member calls validity of Parry petition into question

A petition calling for the resignation of Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry will be considered by the council on Tuesday.

Two signatures on a petition calling for the resignation of Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry were signed 'Steve Parry', and more than 50 have been found to be duplicated.

A petition calling for Parry’s resignation may not gain any traction at a council meeting next week if a report in the meeting agenda is anything to go by.

On Tuesday the council will consider the petition which was launched after some former council staff members spoke to TVNZ’s Sunday programme.

The petition gained nearly 5000 signatures, but a report from council deputy chief executive/group manager community lifestyle services Rex Capil, which will be tabled at the meeting, questions the validity of them.

The report said limited analysis had been undertaken by staff on the information received, and it had not included checking validity or legitimacy of the signatories, or any analysis of actual numbers or percentage breakdown of Gore District Council ratepayers compared to Gore District residents as signatories.

A pie graph presented in the report shows 29% of signatories left their location blank, 1% were from overseas, 9% were from Gore, 12% were from Southland, 46% were from the rest of New Zealand and 3% were from Australia.

It saida quick overview had found a total of 54 duplicate signatures. It had noted ten people with the same name signed twice, including someone named ‘Steve Parry’, and others who had signed between three and five times, including people from Foxton, Auckland, Invercargill and an unknown location.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore mayor Ben Bell will present a petition calling for the resignation of chief executive Steve Parry at a Gore District Council meeting on Tuesday. (File photo)

The report said the council will have to weigh up the validity, credibility and legality of the petition, in terms of fulfilling its stated purpose.

“In other words, can the petition achieve what its purpose was intended and if not, what may be any unintended consequences for the council, especially as an employer?’’ the report said.

The report also noted that at a meeting on March 28 the council resolved unanimously that with regard to relationships and being a good employer, the council acknowledges and understands the obligations of the Local Government Act, and at an extraordinary meeting on May 3 that the mayor and councillors support and have full confidence in the chief executive and staff in providing for the ongoing functioning of the council in undertaking its day to day activities.

In a statement to Stuff Parry said the allegations of bullying at the council have been ‘’extremely hurtful and stressful’’.

The online petition was instigated by an employee of current councillor Joe Stringer, who ran for council on Bell’s ‘Team Hokonui’ ticket.