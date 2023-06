One person had bene taken to hospital after a cyclist and a vehicle collided in Gore. (File photo)

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after colliding with a vehicle in Gore.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Kakapō St and Coutts Rd at about 4.15pm on Friday after receiving reports of the collision.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said a helicopter was requested, however it was stood down after staff assessed the patient.

The patient was taken to Gore Hospital with minor injuries.