Invercargill fire crews spend Sunday morning cleaning up a diesel spill

Fire and Emergency Invercargill station spent the morning cleaning up a diesel spill at the roundabout of Elles Rd and Tweed St.

Emergency services spent Sunday morning cleaning up a diesel spill on the roundabout at Elles Rd and Tweed St in Invercargill.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Lynn Crosson​ said they were called to the scene around 9.40am as the road was covered in diesel.

“There is no indication of where it came from. If it was from a truck it had left before we arrived,” she said.

“The roundabout was closed off and part of Tweed Street because there was quite a bit of it down the road."

READ MORE:

* Person taken to hospital in serious condition after Invercargill crash

* Flames engulf digger aboard ship in South Port, Bluff

* Large storage facility on fire in Invercargill



Crosson said crews were on the scene for just over an hour.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene at 9.40am to provide traffic assistance for Fire and Emergency, and they advised the council of the matter.

An Invercargill City Council spokesperson said the council’s roading team visited the scene to dust the road and cleaned out four affected drainage slumps.

“The road was reopened fully from about 12.45pm,” they said.

“We don’t have any information on the cause of the spill.”