The unlikely trio who opened the southernmost Kiwi distillery on Stewart Island

David Patterson's gin craftsmanship became legendary on Stewart Island, so it was bottled, labelled and sold commercially.

What happens when a former primary school principal, a sailor and a bar manager get together in an Oban garage? A gin that tastes like the Rakiura rainforest is made.

David Patterson's homemade gin was “quite legendary” on Stewart Island – “too good not to scale up to a commercial operation”, said Rakiura Distilling founder Jim Turrell.

In 2021, Turrell, the former school principal, was in a pub with Ben Hopkins, the sailor, and Patterson, the head distiller of the company, when they decided Patterson’s craftsmanship deserved to be bottled, labelled and sold commercially.

Turrell said the only missing item was a traditional, 450l pot still, which was imported from Portugal later in 2021, and named 'Harold' after Ben Hopkins' grandfather – “a notable gin connoisseur”.

“Originally it was just a standard double garage that you might see in any residential property in Invercargill, or Oban,” Turrell said.

The trio decided to convert the small shed into the only distillery on Stewart Island, but some work was required to set it up for commercial use, he said.

At the end of months of work, Turrell said, the concrete base of the distillery was the only thing that outlasted the rebuild.

The garage was extended with a porch to get deliveries in and out and the timber framing was renovated, he said.

These days, the shed was a fully-functioning distillery, where imported ethanol was mixed with locally sourced manuka, rimu and horopito.

Supplied Rakiura Distilling founder Jim Turrell said the Third Island Gin tastes like the rainforest of the island.

“You basically start with the raw ethanol that needs to be distilled to get rid of impurities ... and then that is flavoured with juniper berries and other botanicals, that add a particular flavour.

“We are pretty excited that the blend of botanicals is not only inspired by Stewart Island, but it actually has come from the rainforest of the island. So, you really do get a taste of that,” he said.

Turrell, who moved to New Zealand from Wales in 2015, said Patterson used to distil a homemade gin with a 30l pot still on top of a gas stove.

“The still is now 450l rather than 30l but the principles are exactly the same.

“We use sort of more traditional distilling methods with traditional pot still,” he said.

He said the gin was kept in stainless steel for about five weeks.

“That allows the flavours to mix and mellow. We tend to the gin every day for five weeks, and we then bottle in the shed,” he said.

At the moment the Third Island Gin was available online only, but in the future, Rakiura Distilling was looking into selling at Southland bottle stores, and developing a whisky, a vodka, a “navy-strength gin” and a rum, Turrell said.