Councillor questions why Gore's new library was built after learning the old building is not leaking

The Gore Public Library closed in 2019 after asbestos and mould were found in the building, but a council staff member has told councillors that water is not getting inside because of regular cleaning of the gutters on the roof, and the asbestos has been removed.

“Why did we move?’’

Gore District councillor Neville Phillips has questioned the council’s decision to build a new $7.7 million library after learning that the former library building it replaced was now structurally sound.

His question was met with cheers of ‘’hear, hear’’ and ‘’amen’’ from the public gallery at a council meeting on Tuesday.

The town’s former library was closed to the public in 2019 because of asbestos and toxic black mould in the building.

At that time, council regulatory and community services general manager Dr Ian Davidson-Watts said there were multiple leakages in the roof of the building, and asbestos issues in the ceiling and walls. The council had set aside $1.1m for a new roof in its 10-Year Plan at that time.

But at Tuesday’s meeting, council facilities administration officer Neil Mair said regular roof gutter clearing meant there was now no water getting into the building and the asbestos had been removed.

He said there were no ongoing costs to the council for the building apart from security and regular gutter clearing.

The final costs for Gore's new library are $7.7 million.

A report from district arts and heritage curator Jim Geddes, which was tabled at the meeting, said the building was currently being used by the council’s Department of Arts and Heritage as an off-site storage facility and working space to service redevelopments at the Māruawai Centre, Win Hamilton Wing and Hokonui Moonshine Museum.

The report suggested the council should form a working group to scope all the existing structural options for repair and redevelopment, which would need to be in keeping with the heritage precinct, but councillors were not keen on the idea.

Cr Paul McPhail said he had ‘’major concerns’’ about the building and questioned whether the council could sell it.

Councillor Neville Phillips questioned the decision to take the money set aside to repair the roof of the old building and allocate it to the new library.

”Does someone else want it because they can have it as far as I’m concerned,’’ he said.

Cr Robert McKenzie said the council had no money to spend on things and he did not want the council to spend a cent on something unnecessary. Cr Stewart MacDonell agreed, saying that ‘’with the council’s current debt levels it could not entertain spending a cent on the building’’.

Cr Phillips questioned the council’s decision to take the money set aside to repair the roof of the old building and allocate it to the new library

”How can we put more money on people when we’ve just given them an 11.5% rates rise?

”Why did we move? ... it should have been asked in the first place,’’ he said.

The council moved for staff to prepare a report about the future use of the building, which councillors would discuss at a workshop.

RACHAEL KELLY/STUFF Former Gore district mayor Tracy Hicks talks about the library building in 2019.

Cr Glenys Dickson said the public would get the chance to have their say during the long term plan process.

The council received $3 millon in ‘Shovel Ready’ Government funding for the building in 2020.

Information on the council’s ‘Let’s Talk’ page says the old building was too small to provide a modern library and there was no room for expansion, due to the small parcel of land it sits on. Without increasing the library's size, the service would be limited in the future.

It says the old building required major re-roofing and repairs, which would cost a substantial amount, and the $3m government funding the council received was conditional on the library being in the James Cumming Wing.

A report from Signal Management, which was also tabled at the meeting says the new library is operating under a Certificate of Public Use (CPU) until issues with the stairway glazing have been resolved and the handrails have been completed.

The forecast final cost for the project is $7,746,870.84, the report says.