Former manager says Gore district councillors need to address alleged bullying

Former Gore District Council chief financial officer Doug Walker says councillors are gaslighting residents by not addressing concerns about alleged historic bullying of staff members.

A former Gore District Council manager is disappointed councillors voted not to receive a petition calling for the resignation of chief executive Stephen Parry.

Doug Walker, who was the council’s chief financial officer from 2004 to 2006, is questioning what it will take for alleged bullying at the council to be taken seriously.

Walker says he was bullied by Parry while employed by the council. He is mentioned in an anonymous letter being circulated in Gore that names more than 30 former council staff members who have resigned or have been restructured out of their positions, although it does not detail whether Parry played a part in their decision to leave.

The council will not comment on comment from former staff members or the petition. Last week Parry told Stuff the allegations of bullying had been ‘’extremely hurtful and stressful’’.

In a statement, he said it was important to acknowledge that there was a distinct difference between performance management and systemic bullying in the workplace, and that no complaints of bullying by former dissatisfied staff against the council have been upheld.

Parry hit headlines last month amid claims of bullying council staff members, and has been embroiled in controversy around the breakdown of his working relationship with mayor Ben Bell.

Speaking from his home in England, Walker said he had been watching the situation in Gore and was not surprised that the council (with the exception of Bell) voted not to receive the petition, which was signed by nearly 5000 people.

“I’m disappointed but not surprised,’’ he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Mayor Ben Bell and chief executive Stephen Parry at the Gore District Council meeting, where the council voted not to accept a petition calling for Parry’s resignation. (File photo)

“To be honest I expected it, it feels like the council aren’t listening. What does it take for the council to take this seriously?’’

“They are gaslighting the residents of Gore by not listening to them.’’

Nearly 5000 people signed the petition, but a council report cast doubt on how many were genuine.

Stuff has approached the DIA to see what action the council could have taken if it had voted to accept the petition but they are yet to respond.

At the meeting, councillor Richard McPhail said councillors had obtained legal advice about the petition, which stated the employment of the chief executive was not a public matter.

“It is not a matter for the public to debate. If there are serious allegations of wrongdoing, then the council as the employer must act. But beyond that it should ignore wide-ranging or baseless allegations,’’ he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Former Gore District Council manager Doug Walker said he believes councillors are protecting Parry because as his employers they have to provide him with a safe workplace. (File photo)

Walker said he believes councillors are protecting Parry because as his employers they have to provide him with a safe workplace.

“What I went through in those times [when I worked there] was horrific and I’ve never suffered such mental trauma in my life,’’ Walker said.

Walker has sent Stuff details of the issues he had with Parry at the council, which resulted in him taking stress leave, engaging a lawyer, and attending mediation.

He says it took a toll on his mental health, and he resigned and left New Zealand.

But his issues did not end there – Parry turned up unannounced at his home in London and threatened him with expulsion from the New Zealand Accountants' Society if he did not retract public statements about the financial management of the council.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Chief executive Stephen Parry at the Gore District Council meeting on Tuesday, where councillors voted not to accept a petition calling for his resignation.

At the time Parry denied he had harassed or threatened Walker. Parry had been in Cardiff for an international conference for local government managers and visited Walker the day before returning to New Zealand.

The purpose of the visit was to tell Walker the council intended to lodge a complaint against him with the Institute of Chartered Accountants because his conduct since resigning in January appeared to have breached the institute's code of ethics, Parry said. He had not contacted Walker before turning up at his home because he believed Walker would have tried to avoid a meeting.

Walker joined colleagues in laying a complaint with the Labour Department saying the council failed to provide a safe working environment. In 2008, the Labour Department issued the council with an improvement notice requiring it to change how it managed workplace stress.

Further issues at the council prompted five former Gore District Council staff members to lay a complaint with WorkSafe about how the council handled bullying complaints two years ago, but the complaint was not upheld and the council reviewed its procedures and policies.

Stuff has spoken to several other former council staff members who claim they have been bullied, but we cannot publish their concerns for legal reasons.

Walker said it was time the situation at the council was addressed, and if it wasn’t by councillors, then the Government needed to step in.

Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty said Part 10 of the Local Government Act 2002 outlines the criteria for the Minister of Local Government to intervene.

“As things stand that criteria has not been met, and it is my sincere hope that it won’t be,’’ he said.

“My preference is that the Gore District council focus on resolving the issues amongst themselves. The community and rate payers ultimately lose out when councils are not focussed on the job at hand, serving their community. I am pleased to see that now appears to be their priority.’’

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty said his preference is that the Gore District council focus on resolving the issues amongst themselves. (File photo)

When Stuff pointed out that this was an alleged pattern of historic bullying and was not about the issues between Parry and Bell, a spokesperson from McAnulty’s office said “the Minister is not involved with HR matters.’’

A spokesperson from the Department of Internal Affairs said under local government legislation councils are accountable to their communities for their actions and decisions.

“The Gore council has agreed to undertake an independent review of council governance with the terms of reference in the process of being drafted. DIA has met with elected officials previously, and is staying in touch as it works through the next steps of the review,’’ the spokesperson said.

Walker said he believed there was growing public pressure about the issues at the council and it wasn’t going to go away.

“I hope the people prevail and the truth prevails,’’ he said.