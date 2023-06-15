Car fire threatens house near Invercargill

A fire in a car parked close to a house in McIvor Rd, Myross Bush, threatened to spread to the home.

Three firefighting crews were called to a car fire near Invercargill on Thursday as the blaze was threatening a nearby house.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Daniel Reilly said they were called to the residential address in McIvor Rd, Myross Bush, at 8.56am after a member of the public called 111 about a car being on fire.

“We sent three crews, two from Invercargill and one from Kingswell, which is more than we would normally send for a car on fire but since the 111 caller has said the car fire was close to a house,” Reilly said.

“When we got to the scene the car was well involved and was threatening the house.”

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze without the fire spreading to the house, and were unable to determine the cause of the fire, Reilly said.

“The fire investigator was called to determine the cause, and the incident has not been deemed as suspicious,” he said.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Siobhan Campbell said they treated one person in a minor condition at the scene.