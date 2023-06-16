Southland fund backs Kiwi company with global aspirations

First Table founder and chief executive Mat Weir says the Invest South’s funding “will allow us to re-engage Southlanders and Southland hospitality operators”.

A Southland investment fund has backed a hospitality-oriented tech business that offers early bird deals to diners.

Invest South has contributed to First Table’s latest capital raise, helping it raise $3.5m. First Table is an online service that allows diners to reserve an early table and get a 50% discount on the meal by paying a $10 fee.

Invest South chief executive Prue Halstead​ said ​investing in a business with global aspirations aligned with the company’s mission.

“Investing in a hospitality technology business based in Queenstown but with global aspirations aligns perfectly with Invest South's mission to invest in companies that can have an impact on the economic prosperity of the region as a whole,” she said.

Halstead said the investment will allow First Table to “engage with more Southland diners and hospitality operators”.

As of June 15, two cafes in Invercargill and one restaurant in Ōtātara were listed on the First Table website, offering deals for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Invest South could not disclose the amount of money invested in First Table, but Halstead said it was a “significant” investment, oriented to a hospitality tech business that solved “real problems”, answering both diners' and restaurants' needs.

She said the business will bring additional GDP and jobs to the region.

Supplied Invest South chief executive Prue Halstead says investing in a business with global aspirations aligns with the company’s mission.

First Table founder Mat Weir said the investment could help the company become “the leading hospitality technology platform not just in New Zealand, but globally”.

"We're thrilled that we have the backing of two well-respected investment firms based in the lower South Island, and this new capital will allow us to re-engage Southlanders and Southland hospitality operators,” he said.

Weir said the launch of two new loyalty programmes, Frequent Foodies and Regular Table, would also raise awareness in the regional community about the services First Table provided.

However, Coffee Club manager Sarah Altenburg​ said since joining First Table the cafe had not seen a lift in customer numbers.

“We had a few reservations in the first two weeks, and now it’s kind of gone quiet,” she said.

As Coffee Club was a franchise, Altenburg said, it was not her decision to join First Table in late April.

“I had no idea what First Table was ... as with anything once it gets more out there, and through word of mouth, then it will make it more popular and help out some more.”