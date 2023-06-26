No official record of Gore councillors informal meeting to discuss vote of no confidence in mayor

It is not known what changed Gore district councillors' minds about passing a vote of no confidence in mayor Ben Bell, because a meeting they had prior to the vote was informal, and no minutes or records of it were kept.

Stuff requested the minutes of a meeting councillors held on Monday, May 15, a day before the council met in an extraordinary meeting to pass a vote of no confidence in the new mayor, under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act.

The council responded that ‘’this was an informal meeting involving only elected members”.

“Councillors advise there were no minutes, transcripts or recordings taken at this meeting.’’

Cr Richard McPhail said he called the meeting because some councillors were ‘’stressed’’.

“I pulled everyone together to discuss processes and the Sunday programme,’’ he said.

“It wasn’t sensational, everyone looked at each other and said how can we keep ourselves safe. It was more about pastoral care.”

Bell had appeared in an episode of TVNZ’s Sunday programme the night before, discussing his first six months as mayor. The programme also raised issues about alleged historical bullying at the council by chief executive Stephen Parry.

The evening the show aired, a petition appeared online calling for Parry’s resignation, and a protest outside the council offices was organised for the day of the extraordinary meeting.

Robyn Edie Gore district councillor Richard McPhail confirmed he held an informal meeting to discuss the vote of no confidence in mayor Ben Bell.

McPhail would not comment on the discussion at the meeting that led to the council going from wanting to pass a vote of no confidence in the mayor, to voting to work together to regain the trust of the community.

“It was a full and frank discussion. We needed a circuit breaker – something to say enough’s enough,’’ he said.

McPhail confirmed all councillors, including the mayor, were at the meeting. Council staff had attended to give a health and safety briefing ahead of the extraordinary meeting the next day because of the planned protest action.

When asked about the informal meeting, a Local Government NZ spokesperson said a council should be as open and transparent as possible with its community.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore mayor Ben Bell speaks at a meeting where councillors backtracked on passing a vote of no confidence in him. (First published 16/05/23)

“As a first principle, meetings should be open to the public.

“Informal meetings are valuable as a place for discussion, but we recommend that confidentiality is limited, as it is for a full council meeting,’’ the spokesperson said.

The council’s standing orders state that a local authority must create and maintain full and accurate records of its affairs, in accordance with normal, prudent business practice, including the records of any matter that is contracted out to an independent contractor. All public records that are in its control must be maintained in an accessible form, so as to be able to be used for subsequent reference.

LGNZ would not comment on whether the council breached its standing orders by meeting informally to discuss the vote of no confidence.

A council spokesperson said the meeting did not breach standing orders, as it was not a formal meeting.

Stuff requested the minutes of the meeting because in the week prior to the meeting, the situation at the council had become so bad that two councillors had requested Bell’s resignation.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore district Deputy Mayor Cr Keith Hovell and Cr Richard McPhail asked mayor Ben Bell to resign. (File photo)

He declined, and just a week later, not a single councillor raised their hand for a vote of no confidence in the mayor. They instead decided to work together to restore trust in the council.

On May 11, deputy mayor Keith Hovell had issued a press release stating he and intermediary Cr Richard McPhail met with Bell on May 10 and asked him to resign.

Councillors Stewart MacDonell, Neville Phillips, Glenys Dickson, Paul McPhail and Bronwyn Reid supported the resignation request.

They stated the actions of the mayor in recent weeks had led to the difficult decision to request his resignation, and said the majority of councillors had lost confidence in the mayor, and the majority of councillors had lost trust in the mayor acting in the best interests of the community and council as a whole.

What those ‘actions’ were remain unclear, and McPhail would not comment on the issues.