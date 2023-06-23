Arm wrestling: An ancient sport that is growing in popularity

Arm wrestlers Samantha Stevens, Bradie Burns and Max McDonald train at an Invercargill gym for an upcoming match against Otago Unleashed.

Two South Island arm wrestling clubs will look to prove their dominance in a sport dating back to Ancient Egypt when they compete against each next month.

Southland Arm Wrestling, also known as SAW, will face Otago Unleashed at Nellie’s Tavern in Mosgiel on July 1 in what is a rare match for the South Island.

SAW founder Bradie Burns said arm wrestling like rugby, could be a way to channel strength in a safe way, in a safe environment.

He said the sport used to be a North Island-dominated one, but in the last decade many arm wrestling clubs opened in different cities and towns, making it more popular.

“It’s a tough one, the arm wrestling sport,” Burns said.

He started arm wrestling in 2015, as a recreational activity to have some fun with some other guys at the gym, and then he participated in professional events.

The setting of an arm wrestling competition includes cushions for the elbows, a grip that athletes use for leverage, a table and two chairs.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Burns says the brachialis, a muscle near the elbow, and the biceps were the secret muscles an arm wrestler should train to get a good chance at defeating any competitor.

“Different athletes sit up differently. Some of them might put the hip towards the table, others would put the belly button towards the table,” Burns, who is organising the match in Mosgiel, said.

He said the brachialis, a muscle near the elbow, and the biceps were the secret muscles an arm wrestler should train to get a good chance at defeating any competitor.

Dean Willis from Otago Unleashed said trained athletes had tendons hardened by exercise and the controlled environment made injuries less likely.

“Most injuries in arm wrestling happen by untrained people in pubs, sports clubs, school yards, on wide tables ill-suited to the sport which means the all-important arm angles are wrong and perfect for the ‘arm break position’. Adding a little alcohol makes those situations even riskier.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Burns, left, started arm wrestling in 2015, as a recreational activity to have some fun with some other guys at the gym, and then he founded the Southland Arm Wrestling club. McDonald, right, is a member of the club.

Willis, a co-organiser of the event, said arm wrestlers had to go through intensive training.

“Arm wrestlers do two to four gym sessions and one table session per week, where arm wrestling specific moves are drilled, tendons strengthened, and reflexes primed for speed.

“You want to train harder with each match, win or lose.

“There is no hiding when strapped to a formidable opponent. You know when you have been soundly beaten and it is quite humbling when the opponent is half your size,” he said

SAW and Otago Unleashed will face each other at Nellie’s Tavern in Mosgiel on July 1 from 1pm.