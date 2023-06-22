Ministry of Justice funds major overhaul of Gore District Court building

The Gore District Court building is wrapped in plastic as its roof is replaced.

The Ministry of Justice is spending $850,000 upgrading the court building in Gore.

For several weeks the building has been wrapped in plastic as the roof is replaced because of its age, a Ministry spokesperson said.

“The Ministry has taken this opportunity to replace the current flat roof with a pitched roof which will be more effective and last longer,’’ the spokesperson said.

“We have also installed a suspended ceiling in the main courtroom, new heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, and lighting.’’

The project is expected to be completed by mid-September.

“We estimate the total cost of this project to be $850,000 which includes materials, contractors, design, internal project management and consultant fees.’’