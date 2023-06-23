Clutha mayor Cadogan tells Stop Co Governance Tour leader to 'get out of town'

Clutha District mayor Bryan Cadogan is standing by what he said. (File photo)

Clutha District mayor Bryan Cadogan says he was “aligning with his values and principles’’ when he told a leader of the Stop Co Governance Tour to “get out of town, you are not welcome here’’ on Wednesday.

Cadogan confirmed Julian Batchelor introduced himself at a café in Balclutha on Wednesday and a brief conversation took place.

An online petition calling for Cadogan to apologise “for his poor behaviour and cancellation of free speech’’ had more than 300 signatures on Friday morning.

Cadogan said it was a brief, five-second encounter, and he would not be apologising.

“We had a short, five second altercation when he approached me and introduced himself. I said I certainly was not going to welcome them to the district. What would that say to every young Māori person and in fact the young people of every ethnicity in our district if I welcomed them with open arms?’’ he said.

“I believe I acted with dignity and respect and my actions aligned with my values and principles. My actions were tolerated and while I respected his rights to speak freely, I also have the right to express my values and principles.’’

While the anonymous online petition says Cadogan “swiped Julian's hand away’’, Cadogan said he “never touched him’’.

Cadogan questioned how his decision not to speak to Batchelor was cancelling free speech.

Batchelor said Cadogan needed to “re-adjust his principles and values”.

PETER DE GRAAF/NORTHERN ADVOCATE/LDR Julian Batchelor is travelling the country with his Stop Co Governance Tour.

He said the Clutha District Council had cancelled a booking the group had for a venue for their meeting the night before.

“How is cancelling a booking in town and not speaking to me standing up for free speech?’’ he said.

Batchelor has been touring the country as part of his Stop Co Governance Tour.

His website says he was “fighting against tribal rule, racism, separatism, and apartheid ... for one person, one vote, for one law for all and racial unity’’.

The Human Rights Commission had received complaints about the tour, there have been protests at some meetings, and several venues have cancelled bookings for meetings.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Stop racism protesters outside the Stop Co-Governance tour run by Julian Batchelor, an event at the Honest Lawyer hotel in Monaco in Nelson earlier in June.

A blog on the group’s website says the group had a “successful meeting’’ in Balclutha at a secret location.

A meeting was held in Gore on Thursday night and two are planned at a secret location in Invercargill on Saturday and Sunday, although the group’s blog said on Friday morning that they were still looking for a venue.