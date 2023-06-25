Federated Farmers says consent monitoring changes will not improve Southland river management

Southland Federated Farmers president Chris Dillon says the change of monitoring adds an extra layer of democracy and more expense to Environment Southland. (File photo)

Environment Southland has changed which department will monitor consents to take gravel from waterways.

But Southland Federated Farmers president Chris Dillon is questioning the move, saying it adds an extra layer of democracy and more expense to the council.

Environment Southland resource management manager Donna Ferguson said the monitoring of consent conditions for gravel management has moved from the catchment operations division to the resource management division (compliance), as part of the organisation’s wider approach to gravel management.

“The move to resource management aligns with the division’s roles and responsibilities, to monitor conditions of consents issued by Environment Southland,’’ she said.

READ MORE:

* Regional council will have 'blood on its hands' if it doesn't address gravel build up, says Federated Farmers

* Water levels reach critical low in northern Southland town

* Regional council to carry out gravel survey on Southland rivers



“There will be no material implications for consent holders.’’

Dillon, who has a gravel consent, questioned why the change was made.

“Usually you just catch up with the catchment guys while they’re out on the river anyway. Now those guys will still be out here, but you’ll also have two inspections a year as well.

“It’s just adding another layer of bureaucracy and that’s what’s stuffing the country, really,’’ he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Flagstaff Station owner Arthur Innes wants Environment Southland to remove gravel build-up on the Mataura River, to stop erosion and lessen the impact of floods. (First published January 2021)

He doubted the change would do anything to manage the amount of gravel in the provinces rivers, which some farmers have been calling on Environment Southland to do since the 2020 floods.

In March, Dillon said the regional council would have ‘’blood on its hands’’ if it did not do something about the gravel build up before the river flooded again, and nothing had changed since then, he said.

The regional council applied for a global consent to manage gravel in February 2021.

A year later it started a high-definition survey of the Mataura and Waikaia river catchments to determine the amount of gravel built up in the systems. The data from that survey is still being processed.

Southland Fish and Game manager Zane Moss told Stuff in March that as an affected party the organisation had not signed off on consent for gravel extraction because it wanted the regional council to ‘’take a more holistic approach to river management’’.