Southland powerlifter excels at Berlin Special Olympics

Kiwi golden girl Lynnett Williams, flanked by Iceland’s Maria Sigurjonsdottir, left, and Trinidad and Tobago’s Kadafie Anthony.

Southlander Lynnett Williams is taking home four medals after an exceptional performance at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin.

Powerlifter Williams won a gold, two silvers and a bronze in the over 84kg class on what is being called Super Saturday.

Two other Kiwi athletes claimed golds on Super Saturday, with sprinter Melissa Cash and tenpin bowler Len Just also claiming top honours.

The New Zealand team won 34 medals over the nine-day-long competition, which ended on Sunday.

The Special Olympics is a competition for athletes from around the world with intellectual and physical disabilities.

In a press release on Sunday morning, New Zealand Special Olympics team spokesperson Coen Lammers said Kiwis athletes snapped three gold, four silver and two bronze medals in the space of a few hours on Saturday (European time).

He said Williams faced “some huge competition from strong Icelandic lifter Maria Sigurjonsdottir​ who was a whopping 22.5kg ahead of Williams in the opening squat.”

However, the Southlander lifted 105kg in the deadlift event, where she claimed gold, Lammers said.

Supplied Williams powerlifting at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Berlin.

“In bench-press though, both lifters were pipped by Kadafie Anthony​ from Trinidad and Tobago who grabbed an unexpected gold.

“In the overall rankings, the three scores for Williams were enough to claim the overall silver,” Lammers said.

The closing ceremony for the games was held at the Brandenburg Gate on Sunday night local time, and after that the New Zealand delegation would fly home, he said.