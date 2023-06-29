After 40 years, could the Southland boxing miracle happen again

Jesse Hawken will compete in the middleweight category at the Boxing NZ National Championships 2023 in Tauranga.

In 1983, a Southlander won the national middleweight title. In 2023, that same boxer is training a young athlete to bring the title back to Southland once again.

Jesse Hawken chose Russell Newton as a trainer because of his formidable experience in the middleweight boxing field.

Hawken, who has a dream of representing New Zealand at the Paris 2024 Olympics, said it would all start with a successful performance at the Nationals.

In July, he willl face opponents from across the country in Tauranga, but he has been training for the past 7 months with Newton, so was ready for it, he said.

READ MORE:

* Fifty years ago today: The headlines from July 13, 1969

* Dylan Kennett wins on a bicycle built for two

* Southland teenagers win gold at national boxing champs



Hawken started boxing when he was 13, to put off bullies from harassing him, and also to get fit for rugby.

“Then I just fell in love with boxing,” he said.

Ten years ago, he started training with John Pile, then he had a break from the sport after having three children, but now he was ready to compete at the national level again.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Southland boxer chose former boxer Russell Newton as a coach.

A normal training day began at 4.45am, when he would wake up and go for a run, Hawken said. The run would be from 0.5. to 10km depending on the day, then sprints.

“So I’d do ten lots of 100m, or if I am doing 10km, the run would just be a 10km run and some shadowboxing,” he said.

After that Hawken would head off to work and in the afternoon would start training again, plus travelling to Gore once per week to meet Newton at the gym for a 90-minute session, he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Southland duo are ready for the challenge in Tauranga next week.

The Invercargill boxer said anyone who loved boxing would dream about going to the Olympics, but being a father to a young family required time set aside for them.

While we speak over the phone, Hawken was cooking tea for his three daughters – pies and sausages.

“You’d make big fancy things for them and they don’t eat it. The simpler it is, the more they like it,” he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Hawken says his dream is to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Newton could help him get there.

Hawken said his partner was a driving force behind some of his choices and was very supportive.

“It’s always a good thing to know you’ve got someone in your corner that you know is always going to be there no matter what.”

Hawken, who is 1.80m tall and weighs 75kg, said he would do some dieting before the tournament, cutting calories and reducing water intake.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Hawken trains with Newton at a gym in Gore.

Newton, who won the middleweight title in 1982 and 1983, said he knew Hawken was “a very talented fighter” after watching the Invercargill boxer winning the 2018 New Zealand middleweight youth title.

“It would be special for me to be training the next middleweight champion from Southland,” he said

Before him, only one other Southlander claimed the middleweight title twice, Johnny Henderson in 1961 and 1962, Newton said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff “It would be special for me to be training the next middleweight champion from Southland,” Newton says.

Boxing New Zealand data showed four more middleweight boxers from Southland were successful in the fight for the title before Henderson, Ray Nicol in 1929, Russell Bagrie in 1930, Artie Sutherland in 1937 and William ‘Bill’ Enright in 1939.

Hawken said, to date, there were seven entries in the middleweight category for this year, which meant that next week he would have to fight in a quarterfinal and a semifinal before having a shot at the title on Saturday.

The Boxing NZ National Championships 2023 will be at Tauranga Boys’ College, Tauranga from July 4 to July 8.