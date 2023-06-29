ICC feeling public pressure to get CCTV upgrade underway

The public is anxiously drumming its fingers for the promised upgrade of CCTV coverage around Invercargill’s public places.

The Invercargill City Council has been getting the intensified message in light of the rising incidence of car thefts, and spray-painting.

It has been nine months since the council pledged to phase in an improved closed-circuit television (CCTV) network.

Then, in April, it was approach by a group of police, retailers, Invercargill Central Ltd, Community Watch, Māori Wardens and some councillors themselves, asking for the $250,000 upgrade to be increased to $1 million.

This would provide a wider, more integrated network of 133 cameras that would include licence plate recognition software and would extend to areas outside the inner-city, including Bluff.

The council decided to spend an extra $200,000 for the coming financial year, and noted the remainder could be included in its long-term plan.

Finance and projects committee chair Grant Dermody sought an update at Tuesday’s council meeting on whether the council had a management plan for a project which by now needed “absolute urgency’’.

“We’ve talked about it, approved it, we’ve got to deliver it.’’

Infrastructure general manager Erin Moogan​ said the council has been narrowing down details of networking issues. A report on timelines, design and tendering would be put to the infrastructure committee in two weeks.

Both Mayor Nobby Clark and infrastructure committee chair Ian Pottinger were quick to acknowledge strong public feedback about the need for progress.

Pottinger said that after nine months since the first news of a planned CCTV system upgrade, people were becoming very anxious.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff A stolen car burnt out at a park on Arun Crescent in Glengarry.

He said there had been 20 vehicle thefts and burnouts recently, and Clark added that there had been a lot of petty crime and spray-painting.

Dermody said the Bluff Community Board had raised the need for cameras there.

“Look at what’s been happening at (Stirling) Point, with the glass panels being smashed,’’ he said. “It costs about $100,000 every time that’s done.’’

Pottinger said it was good that the public were interested in improved camera coverage, but after so long “people are wanting it, like, yesterday ... ‘’

This prompted Clark to remind Pottinger, ruefully: “But you’ve only been raising (this) for six years.’’

“Eight,’’ Pottinger corrected him.