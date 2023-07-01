What's the future for the massive H&J Smith building?

If the H&J Smith building was to stay resolutely commercial, the requirement would be to upgrade to 67% of new building standards, managing director Jason Smith said.

When Invercargill loses a sizeable business like a department store, a replacement doesn’t always show up promptly, even on a prime site.

One of the most notorious cases was after a February 1983 Dee St fire gutted the fondly remembered Broad Small store, purveyors of hardware, furnishings and – everyone seemed to agree – really nice china.

The site sat vacant and desolate, widely lamented as a missing tooth in the downtown streetscape, until July 1989 when a new Invercargill Public Library was opened there.

It was a happy conclusion but a painfully long time coming, after ratepayer polls had twice rejected the Invercargill City Council’s efforts to persuade the public the envisaged library building should be atop a ground floor of tenanted shops.

Broad Small had been a significant commercial presence, employing 26 people, but it was a mere boutique compared to the historic H&J Smith store fronting Tay, Kelvin and Esk streets, which will close in November.

Some 220 staff are being displaced by the closures of this and the group’s much smaller stores in Queenstown and Gore.

At least the 12,000sqm flagship Invercargill building still stands, although for all its handsome features many aspects of it are in need of upgrade.

Does this rather complicated building have a future itself, particularly bearing in mind it occupies an unassailably prime site?

The complexity of the question is starting to become clear.

As managing director Jason Smith points out, what we think of as a single store more accurately encompasses 12 buildings built at different times under different rules, each with their own seismic ratings.

And it’s effectively been “40 little businesses inside one big business’’.

Upgrades that change the use of a building require extra remediation. (Remedial work helps maintain or restore the integrity of structures to meet the latest health and safety standards. Smith is emphatic that the building is safe, but he acknowledges, as he must, that them’s the rules.)

Just what the suite of remediation requirements would be was a question that’s downstream of first determining the future use of the building.

If it was to stay resolutely commercial, the requirement would be to upgrade to 67% of new building standards, Smith said.

But upgrading to 100% would be needed for space where the usage would change to have, say, “apartments, a pub, all sorts of things’’ in the upstairs space, Smith said.

Only now that the hard decision to close the store had been confirmed were H&J Smith casting around for potential suitors for the building.

And this was happening at a time when the inner city had been seeing large-scale and transformative work aplenty.

Robyn Edie/Stuff City Centre governance group chairman John Green cuts the ribbon to formally reopen Invercargill's upgraded Esk and Don streets. With him are, from left, Invercargill City Council chief executive Michael Day, the council's infrastructure group manager Erin Moogan, and Mayor Nobby Clark.

Just across Kelvin St to the west of H&Js is the transformed Invercargill Central Ltd inner-city block, all shiny and new.

Smith has been adamant this did not play a role in the closure decision, other than to illustrate that the H&J store needed refurbishment to bring it up to modern standard.

The Invercargill Central project wasn’t undertaken in commercial isolation. The city council was a partner and there was a city centre governance group chaired, as it happened, by H&J’s own general manager, John Green.

Prior to that, Smith himself was a member of the Southland Regional Development Strategy's vibrant urban centres team, chaired by Joc O’Donnell and charged with finding strategies to invigorate the then stagnating downtown area.

The future of its building and site was not a matter that would be decided heedless to issues of wider public interest, the H&J Group had already indicated.

“We feel very strongly that the community has an opportunity to assist in the creation of new vision for this space.’’

Much work lies ahead, but Smith puts it this way: “Ideally, if we can contribute in a meaningful way to the continued upgrade of the inner-city ... whilst retaining the heritage that goes with our site and our building ... it would be a wonderful outcome.’’