Pirates-Old Boys dig deep to take home Galbraith Shield, as large crowd cheers on

For the first time in more than 15 years, the Pirates-Old Boys have won the Galbraith Shield, holding it high in the sky after Saturday's match for only the second time in the club's history.

Old Boys were too strong for Eastern-Northern Barbarians, winning Southland’s premier club trophy 37-10.

A large crowd in the stands at Rugby Park cheered their respective teams on and made for a great game, and it was evident how excited the team was to take the shield home, Rugby Southland commercial and marketing manager Jack King said.

“I was just blown away by how many people were there,” King said.

“Since 2018 when I started with the union, I have not seen a club game at Rugby Park with that many supporters.”

Both clubs have a good community backing and that showed on Saturday, King said.

“As a union we are happy for any club that wins [The Galbraith Shield], but at the same time, a lot of comments we heard yesterday, the people in the region like to see the shield moving around different clubs,” King said.

Eastern-Northern Barbarians captain Jacob Coghlan told King the Old Boys “turned up”, and they were the better team on the day.

“[Barbarians] will be rearing to go next year, wanting to get that title no doubt,” King said.

He added the game was a very important watch for the younger footy players of the region.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Galbraith Shield champions Pirates-Old Boys celebrate their victory of 37-10 after the final whistle blew.

“We are quite lucky in our union to have a lot of players in the NPC playing at a grassroots level. We had a few Southland Stags in this game and that is really cool for all the young players that got to watch,” King said.

“They can see these guys playing and how far they are going, and they can see that they can do that too.”

Saturday’s win for the Old Boys marked their second time winning the shield since the club’s inception in 2000, their only previous win was in 2006.