Winton volunteer firefighter 'the epitome of community service'

Winton volunteer firefighter Guy Johnstone photographed in 2021 before he took part in the Sky Tower 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Auckland.

A Winton volunteer firefighter was described as “the epitome of community service” while being honoured at the weekend.

Guy Johnstone, a volunteer firefighter in Winton for 24 years, was presented with a Community Service Award by Oreti​ Community Board chairperson Colin Smith and Southland District deputy mayor Christine Menzies at the Winton Fire Brigade on Saturday.

Johnstone was nominated for the award by the late Ann Robbie QSM, who was known for restoring war memorials.

“Guy has a special way of helping people or organisations. His input is massive, yet his footprint and visibility are minute,” Robbie’s nomination said.

“He just gets in and does his job willingly and without fuss.”

Johnstone has competed in the fire service’s Sky Tower Challenge three times, raising money for child cancer treatment and Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ​.

He also raised more than $5000 for cancer research in a 28-hour cyclethon, which he organised and completed.

Johnstone has also taken part in the Bluff to Queenstown scooter challenge several times, raising money for prostate cancer.

He helped with the refurbishment of the Winton bird bath memorial and is a regular at Anzac Day parades, often cooking breakfast for other participants.