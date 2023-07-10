Dry July goes gangbusters at Windsor Physio

Dry July fundraisers Windsor Physio of Invercargill: front row from left, Trish Familton, Phil Arthur, Kate McCulloch, Elaine Hu and Olivia van Schaik; middle row Neil Familton, Ruby Kent, Claire Yorkstone and Rachel Duncan; back row Maya Harold, Josh Hall, Ian Carrick, Karen Palmer-Hall, Samara Fox, Emma Ryan and Craig McColl.

The nationwide Dry July campaign raising funds for people affected by cancer has found ardent support at Invercargill’s Windsor Physio.

Its team has already raised $7600 this month, for Pinc​ & Steel, one of the projects supported by the Dry July NZ Trust. It is a cancer rehabilitation programme for people after they have had one-to-one physio.

Community support was essential for the programme, as it received no Government funding, instructor Olivia van Schaik said.

“It’s a really supportive group exercise programme to help those who have been affected by cancer gain physical and emotional strength to maximise their recovery,’’ she said.

Their efforts had already topped the $5500 total they achieved the year before.

The benefits of the 10-week programme were more than just physical – the motivation and social supports were also key.

Sometimes people who had gone through treatment faced financial barriers and Windsor Physio was delighted to be offering “such a really cool programme’’ to enable people to attend at no cost to themselves.

‘’Cancer rehab should be part of every person's cancer care, and we are on a mission to do this,’’ van Schaik said.

People who signed up to take part in Dry July stopped drinking alcohol for the month, and asked family and friends to sponsor them.

The funds raised go only to projects which directly benefited people affected by cancer – not for marketing, operating or overhead costs – and applied a strict outcomes-reporting policy.