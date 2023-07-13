State Highway 1 reopens after fatal crash in Bluff

State Highway 1, at the intersection of Motu Rimu Rd has been reopened after a fatal crash near Greenhills, Bluff, on Thursday morning.

A person has died after a truck and vehicle collided on State Highway 1 on Thursday morning.

The state highway near Greenhills, between Invercargill and Bluff, was closed while the police serious crash unit conducted inquiries. It has since reopened.

A police spokesperson said a person was trapped inside a vehicle as a result of the crash on Bluff Highway, which occurred near Stanley Township Rd around 6am.

State Highway 1 from the Tīwai Rd intersection was reopened at about 4pm.

The Serious Crash Unit arrived on the scene at around 10am.

Waka Kotahi urged motorists to avoid the area while emergency services carried out their investigations as there were no detours are available.

In an emailed statement, Hato Hope St John spokesperson Gerard Campbell said they sent one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.

“The crew assessed one patient at the scene and did not transport to hospital,” he said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they sent one crew from Invercargill, one from Kingwswell, and two from Bluff.

A spokesperson for New Zealand Aluminium Smelters said the company arranged with South Port to get three of its night shift workers home to Bluff.

The port “kindly” sent a pilot vessel to transport the Bluffies at 8.30am, the spokesperson said.

This is the second accident on this stretch of road in two days.

A truck carrying four large water tanks rolled on Bluff Highway on Wednesday at 1.30pm, blocking the road until 3.45pm.

There were no injuries.

Both accidents cut off the only road in and out of Bluff.

When asked about incorporating any further safety measures for the Bluff Highway, Bluff Community Board chairman Raymond Fife said "it is a very busy road and we'd need to see the actual root cause of the accidents once the reports come out ... how we see the road going forward as a community because there were two separate accidents and it's a shame that they were only a day apart."

He added on behalf of the Bluff Community Board that they felt for the family of the person who died in the crash.

"We will look at how to make that bit of the road safer for people travelling to and from Bluff later, there will be an investigation and we will find out more and take some decisions then," Fife said.

Bluff Couriers co-owner Leah Thompson said they were stuck in Bluff on Wednesday because of the crash, but stuck in Invercargill on Thursday morning.

“We can’t do a lot of our pick-ups,” she said, adding that this would mean delivery delays for customers.

“It’s quite bad, but it’s not as bad as the person in the accident. It’s just one of those things,” Thompson said.