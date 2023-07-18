Concept designs for new tuatara enclosure at Queens Park unveiled

The first concept plans for the enclosure at Queens Park for the tuatara.

The futurehome for Henry and his tuatara friends in Queens Park, Invercargill will offer plenty of opportunities for humans and reptiles to spy on each other.

Christchurch-based firm Studio 4 Architects, designer of the new facility, had now delivered a first look at plans for the tuatara space in the animal reserve.

The new facility will include nine separate areas that have the capacity to house 21 tuatara and an attached staff building that includes space for a bug station, hospital pen, and working space for living species officers.

Visitors will be able to walk around the outside of the facility and view inside each of the enclosures. There will also be a public viewing window through which to watch staff doing health checks on the tuatara.

In February, the tuatara were moved from their original home in the current museum to a temporary location while geotechnical work took place on-site.

Studio 4 Director Matt Sloper said the project was an opportunity to design a facility that not only housed the tuatara, but also told the story of their history and connection to Southland.

“Based on the ancestral home of tuatara, an island has been formed to securely locate the enclosure and aid in telling the story of their homeland. Similarly, the enclosure shape is inspired by the spiny back of the tuatara and creates a sanctuary for the inhabitants and varied viewing opportunities for visitors,” he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Henry the tuatara in 2022 feeding on a beetle at his home at the Invercargill museum. As part of the council museum redevelopment plan, a new "Tuatarium" is to be built in Queens Park close to where other animals are currently housed.

While the team had vast experience designing facilities for animals, this was by far the biggest project for New Zealand’s living dinosaur, Sloper said.

“With the enclosure and its important residents, the primary challenge is focused on providing a safe and secure facility. This cannot be compromised at any stage and requires careful attention to detail,” he said.

Invercargill City Council mana whenua representative Evelyn Cook said it was a “well-designed facility”.

“I am excited that the tuatara that we care for on behalf of Ngāti Koata and Te Atiawa, in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Council’s Parks team, will be able to live in a purpose-built, more natural appearing but secure environment,” she said.

Supplied Top view of the first concept design of the tuatara enclosure at Queens Park.

“I hope the tamariki mokopuna of Waihōpai and their parents and caregivers will be able to see them basking in the sun or peeking from their burrows and celebrate our unique opportunity to have tuatara within Queens Park.”

Council programme director Lee Butcher said the team at Studio 4 had gone “above and beyond with their design”.

“This design is a great addition to our award-winning park and another big step forwards for Project 1225,” he said.

The site establishment would begin in the latter half of August, which would cause little disruption to the rest of the park operations, Butcher said.

“This will be one of the country’s first fully open-aired public viewing facilities that will meet all the needs of the husbandry guidelines that are currently being modernised,” he said.

Visitors would still be able to see the other animals while construction was under way.

“The animals in the reserve will not be impacted by the construction, however, some will be moved to other areas, so they are not disturbed,” he said.

Groundbreaking will begin at the beginning of September and the enclosure was expected to be completed in April 2024.

The construction of the new tuatara enclosure is part of Project 1225, the city’s museum rebuild project, which also includes the construction of the Tisbury storage facility and museum rebuild.