Spike in suspicious emails as Gore council's internal woes air on television: Report

Gore mayor Ben Bell speaks to the media after council votes unanimously for an independent review. [File video]

As the Gore District Council’s internal controversies played out to the nation in an episode of TVNZ’s Sunday programme, it received an influx of suspicious emails.

A report to the council’s Audit and Risk committee from IT manager Andrew McPherson, which was tabled at a meeting on Tuesday, said in a normal week the council’s email monitoring platform will reject a portion of emails as suspicious or malformed.

A graph with the report shows the week starting Monday, May 8 was fairly typical for the number of rejected and normally processed emails until Sunday, May 14 – the day the programme aired.

McPherson told the meeting there had been a ‘’fairly substantial spike that lasted for several weeks’’.

The graph showed the council received about 200 emails that day and about 1500 it rejected, a significant increase from other days.

”While it is usually difficult to see a direct connection between real-world activities and their effect on our cybersecurity, we believe that we may have seen one such incident in May 2023,’’ the report said.

“While it is not definitive, and may be entirely coincidental, this is likely to be related to the negative publicity from increased news coverage. This pattern could be down to a single individual adding our domain to a botnet target list, so to paraphrase, for cybersecurity, no news is good news.’’

The programme, which aired in May, focused on the difficulties between new mayor Ben Bell and long-term chief executive Stephen Parry, who were no longer speaking after less than six months of working together.

123rf The Gore District Council received an influx of suspicious emails when a television programme about conflict between staff members was aired. (File photo)

It also discussed alleged historic bullying of staff members by Parry.

The pair were understood to have entered mediation in Dunedin last month, before Bell and councillors issued a public apology to the CEO a day later.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The internal fighting between Gore mayor Ben Bell and CEO Steve Parry was the subject of a national television programme. (File photo)

Last week, Bell also apologised to the community for erosion of trust that had occurred.

The council is working towards finalising the terms of reference for an independent review advising on the practical measures that could be undertaken to restore confidence in the council, which had been plagued by infighting between Bell and Parry, information leaks and resignations since Bell was elected mayor.