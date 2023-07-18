Audit costs rise for ICC - but councillors want auditors scrutinised too

Some councillors want more scrutiny of the council’s scrutineers.

The Invercargill City Council has, with a little bit of choking, swallowed a considerably higher bill to have its activities scrutinised by Audit NZ.

But councillors showed more enthusiasm for agreed plans to work closer with the agency to address inefficiencies and poor communication that have bedevilled the process between them in recent years.

Audit NZ fees are rising sharply for councils nationwide on the grounds that the fees have not kept pace with the rising costs stemming from the increasing complexity, scope, and heightened standards required.

In Invercargill’s case, the proposed fee for the 2023/24 year is $279,204.

The year before, a proposed $175,000 fee wound up being $261,000 as the number of hours required ballooned from a budgeted 1015 to 2757.

This reflected a turbulent time between the council and the agency, with Audit NZ in late 2022 saying the council had not provided quality information in a timely manner, and the council hotly complaining of poor communication and slow processing.

Councillors at the council’s risk and assurance committee meeting on Tuesday agreed to a proposal that the budget be set for shorter than the usual period – just the single year – after which an exercise to re-set the baseline assessments of the audit work required would be carried out.

Chairman Bruce Robertson said he would like to see an open book analysis, not just of what the auditors’ hours were, but also why those hours were required.

Cr Grant Dermody opposed accepting the proposed budget’s potential for increases to be charged and said a fixed price contract would make sure Audit NZ truly had “skin in the game’’.

However, committee member Ross Jackson said he did not think the council would find any professional advisors ready to make such a commitment without assurances about what was in, and out of, scope for the exercise, which was so often a matter for contention.

The appointed auditor, Chris Genet, said Audit NZ was increasingly challenged to ensure it was making appropriate assessments.

“It’s not in my interest, or my team’s interests, to do any unnecessary work.’’

Cr Ian Pottinger asked how the council could know it was getting value for money, and whether another provider might provide better value.

Fees for audits of public entities such as councils are set by the Auditor-General, but typically this is after agreement has been reached.

Mayor Nobby Clark said the council could not control the price of auditors, but he suggested Audit NZ should do what other government departments had done and, when scrutiny of the same basic work showed the same basic results year after year, put those areas aside so the hours could be spent better-focused on the areas where real risk was apparent.