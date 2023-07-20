Invercargill City Council set to release documents initially kept from public

The Invercargill City Council is preparing to put limits on how long initially-sensitive reports and meeting records are to be kept from the public.

And it will work backwards to release what it sees as significant documents from the past which it accepts there’s no longer any justification to withhold.

The move, a long time coming, follows a clear direction from Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier in a 2021 report that the council ensure information was not withheld from the public forever, for no good reason.

However, the system the council initially set up as a result proved to be overly complicated and complex and “wasn’t working as we thought it should’’, governance and legal manager Michael Morris said.

In fact there had been no proactive releases since mid-2022.

123rf Some locks should be only temporary.

An internal council audit of the problem had resulted in a more streamlined approach to the task and the council authorised its go-ahead on Tuesday.

It won’t mean a massive dump of information once the system was activated at the start of August. But from then, when reports are given “public excluded’’ status, it will be with a designated time limit of when it should be able to be released.

Under legislation, it’s ultimately up to councillors, once advised by staff, to decide whether reports and meeting minutes are put into public-excluded status. But once they are, any decision on their release is not theirs to make.

It falls to the council’s chief executive and staff to determine.

Sometimes, under the new system, information could be released immediately after a meeting, Morris said, and sometimes within a fixed time such as the conclusion of negotiations.

There would always be some that could never be released – a good example would be those subject to legal privilege, he said.

The council would also be looking into the past, starting with the release of material as far back as last November, the start of the present council’s term in office.

"Then, with time, we also hope to be able to capture reports that cover significant events or developments in the city,’’ he said.

The city’s museum issue, for instance.

The public already had the ability under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act to request information from public excluded status, and to take any resulting complaint to the Ombudsman.

Morris acknowledged people might also invoke the new policy to request information about specific past projects, and he said that where the council had the capacity it would “absolutely look to include that’’ in its workstream.

But it needed to draw the line somewhere when it came to the scale of the task.

“For example,’’ he later told Stuff, “we wouldn’t really want to have to go back to find public-excluded stuff for a release of council minutes into something big like the set-up of the Tiwai smelter. Or what the council was doing in World War 2.’’

The council would be posting its proactive releases online and would alert the public when that was ready to go.

There would be no massive initial dump of information. The ability to release documents would speed up once everyone involved gained experience and competence in the new system, but it would start with a slow rollout “to make sure we’ve got it right this time”.

“We don’t want to have to do another reset,’’ Morris said.

The challenge of taking up Boshier’s “very clear direction’’ for more openness had been one former chief executive Clare Hadley had got up and running. The baton had been taken up by her replacement Michael Day “and by our councillors who want to be as open to the public as we can’’, Morris said.

“So we are now in a position to be able to deliver on that.’’