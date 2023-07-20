City council turning attention to shabby inner-city buildings

Concern that untidy, neglected commercial buildings are devaluing the impact of Invercargill’s inner-city upgrade has prompted the city council to initiate a fresh focus on enabling improvements.

The council wasn’t looking to take a big stick to the owners because, in terms of regulation powers, it only had a small stick.

There are laws for enforcement where buildings are deemed dangerous or insanitary, and the council had bylaw power to address some verandah issues.

But as for buildings that were simply shabby or grubby, letting the neighbourhood down aesthetically, staff reported to councillors on Tuesday that study of regulations and experience from other councils showed that a light touch of providing “reactive guidance’’ remained the most effective.

The councillors voted unanimously to try to make the buildings’ private owners part of the solution, rather than the problem.

This will include a social media campaign focussed on civic pride and keeping the city centre tidy, and the council will communicate more directly with owners – albeit in the knowledge that, as consents and compliance interim manager Jonathan Shaw said, “a proportion’’ of them were not city based.

Cr Lesley Soper said the new measures should also be seen as an information-gathering approach which might help inform future initiatives.'

Cr Grant Dermody said the council should invite the private owners in, to better understand what their needs were and if partnerships could be achieved.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Now demolished, these buildings between the heritage Bank of New South Wales building (right) and Reading Cinemas on Dee St were in 2020 examples of badly maintained buildings marring an improving cityscape in Invercargill. (File photo).

The council does operate a fund that had been helping owners of designated heritage buildings upgrade them, and provided help sourcing other funding, but the buildings now at issue are commercial ones that don't have heritage status.

Mayor Nobby Clark estimated there were no more than 20 of these in Dee and Tay streets, but they were increasingly conspicuous.

“You just need to drive down a street and if every fourth facade you see has got flaking paint or grass growing out its spouting – it just devalues the work that’s been done by the others already,’’ he said.

He asked whether the council might do cosmetic work itself, with agreement from the owners – but Crs Darren Ludlow and Alex Crackett spoke against using the use of ratepayer funds for this.

Mana whenua representative Evelyn Cook suggested that rather than over-emphasising the need for repainting and repair – which some buildings did need – the council should also look to incentivise simply cleaning and upkeep of space around the building frontages.

The council’s heritage and urban design planner Shannon Baxter gently reminded the council that it was not on a high horse with its own properties. The council itself owned a number of commercial properties that could fall into the complained-about category, she said in a report.

Some commercial building owners had lost tenants due to the new Invercargill Central redevelopment and with their income diminished, their first response was to keep costs low, she said.

“Building maintenance is invariably the first place they look to do this.’’

As well, dozens of buildings had been issued earthquake-prone notices and in some cases were unsure how to proceed – ”stuck between doing nothing, strengthening or selling up’’ – which may also be leading to deferred maintenance, Baxter said.