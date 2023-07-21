McClay pledges more technology, less bureaucracy in farming's future under National

A farmer hit up National’s agriculture spokesperson Todd McClay and told him that he wanted carbon credits for the lichen that had been growing on his fence posts for ages.

McClay recalled the incident to a laughing Federated Farmers audience in Invercargill on Thursday, as part of his assault on Government decarbonisation policies as “madly’’ impractical.

He’d told the man that if he could find a way to measure the benefits, and if the cost of doing so was less than the value of the credits, “then good luck’’.

National contends farmers do not yet have the technology to decrease their emissions without further reductions in production, leading to the “leakage’’ of less-carbon efficient producers overseas taking up the shortfall.

The party insists that the path to reductions in agriculture emissions must be through technology, not less production.

The Government wants an agriculture emissions pricing system to be agreed by 2025 or emissions would be priced under the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

National hadpledged to stop agriculture being added to the ETS and wanted to push back any decision about pricing farm emissions.

It would require the agriculture sector to continue to invest in research and development and “give farmers the tools they need to reduce emissions before charging them for their on-farm emissions – by 2030 at the latest’’.

It would remove the ban on gene technology, to help give farmers the tool of gene-edited crops, feed and livestock, such as the methane inhibitor Bovaer, which had the potential to lower livestock emissions by 30% and was approved for use in 30 other countries, but faced a four-year approval process in New Zealand.

And the party would take a split-gas approach to recognise that environmental impact of carbon dioxide and methane were fundamentally different.

National would limit the conversion of productive farmland to forestry for carbon farming purposes and better recognise on-farm sequestration. It would allow landowners to earn carbon credits through more than just planting exotic trees, such as by restoring wetlands.

McClay also pitched National’s plans to reduce the burdens of bureaucracy.

“It worries me greatly that farmers are telling me they are spending 20% to 30% of their time filling out paperwork,’’ he said.

National would introduce a two-for-one requirement – for every new governmental rule applied to farmers, two existing ones would need to be taken away.

And any new rule or regulation for farms would need to have considered its cost on the affected farms, and have published that analysis.

A no-duplication rule would also apply – “so the Government can’t ask a farmer for information twice”.

“It will be up to us to share it appropriately,’’ McClay said.