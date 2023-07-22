Great South says relocated plant-based milk factory would still benefit Southland

In 2022, then Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash, and New Zealand Functional Foods chief executive Roger Carruthers toast a $6m Government input into the development of a plant-based milk factory intended – at the time – to be built on the outskirts of Invercargill.

Great South insists Southland still stands to benefit emphatically from the development of a plant-based milk factory that is no longer lined up to be based in Makarewa.

Southland’s regional development agency is a 49% shareholder in New Zealand Functional Foods (NZFF), which has now indicated that Canterbury is a more likely base for the project initiated in Southland.

The announcement had caused southern dismay but Great South chair Ian Collier said the scope and vision had “increased significantly from where we first started the conversation’’ and this had prompted a review.

“Not from our perspective, ‘’ he said, “but from those who are looking to invest.’’

The project was at the capital-raising stage and had been attracting a pleasing level of interest.

“While we’d love to have the plant here, there’s potential it will not be in Southland. It depends, at the end of the day, if we can secure an investor, what their vision is, and how it dovetails into NZFF’s.’’

NZFF had, however, indicated the “tough decision’’ to move the planned site from Southland – most likely to Canterbury – had been reached, and on the grounds that it was vital for its manufacturing base to be in a location allowing easy connection and collaboration with industry and infrastructure.

Collier said he completely understood why people would look at Great South’s 10-year commitment to the project so far, and wonder why it was still positive about it.

Great South’s primary focus remained what it had always been, on the good of Southland, and Collier said he had no doubt that the province and its growers would benefit substantially.

“I think that will speak for itself as the project evolves,’’ he said.

The project provided, on a more ambitious scale, a great opportunity for world-leading Southland-grown oats to be showcased on a much bigger platform.

As a shareholder it was in Great South’s interests to make sure it received a return on the investment it had put into the project.

“The initial vision for this came from Southland and that shouldn’t be lost in this process - we need to maximise the benefits we get from it.’’

Southland Federated Farmers president Chris Dillon said he was disappointed by the announcement, as a lot of regional investment in money and kind had gone into the project - “and I hope that money stays in the south’’.

Freight issues would be a factor in whether growers would be willing to supply a factory further north, he said.

More than just oat crops would be affected as other protein crops such as peas and beans could be used as well.

During its development to this point the project had attracted $6 million in Government support. The Beyond 2025 Southland regional plan estimated the plant, which would be capable of producing up to 80 million litres a year would create 70 direct skilled jobs.