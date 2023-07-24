South's rock lobster fishery shows robust results

Rock lobsters are largely emerging with renewed vitality and strength after effects of warmer sea temperatures.

The south’s valuable commercial rock lobster (crayfish) industry has been enjoying a strong recovery from the double-whammy of Covid-impelled market disruption and marine heatwaves.

The CRA8 zone, which encompasses Fiordland, Foveaux Strait, Stewart Island, and South Westland, has been producing catches reaching 20–year monthly highs for two of the three months since the fishing year started in April.

The quality of the fish has also markedly improved on the sluggish specimens caught during the higher water temperatures that have been a feature of recent years.

Fishers have also been reacting to revived demand from the large and lucrative China market.

The Chinese Government’s moves to combat Covid through 2020 to early this year had a significant impact on the industry as the market opened and closed, often without any forward notice, CRA8 chief executive Malcolm Lawson said.

In spite of this, the industry had continued to improve its profitability.

“This is a reflection of the very high abundance of the fishery and the efforts of exporters over this time,’’ he said.

“The industry was able to react when opportunities arose.’’

Since the start of the new year in April, the landings for the CRA8 area had continued strongly, with more than 520 tonnes - 42% of the year’s total allowable catch – landed.

April’s total monthly catch of 224 tonnes was the highest recorded for that month for at least 20 years.

So was the June figure of 520 tonnes.

The industry was constantly reacting to market demand and the annual patterns meant catches for the coming months were not expected to be so high, Lawson said.

Nationwide exports for the year that ended on March 31 had reached a record $371 million.

Since the CR8 industry produced 45% of the national production, it followed that its exports were valued around $167m, Lawson said.

“A very large percentage of this comes back to the local economies of southern New Zealand.’’

KATHRYN GEORGE/STUFF Despite calls from the New Zealand government to diversify, exporters are sending a great slice of the pie to China every year.

The news in recent months was also good in terms of lobster health.

The marine heatwaves of 2022 and 2023 brought significantly higher coastal temperatures resulting in lobsters not showing their usual vitality or strength.

The switch from the La Niña weather pattern to the expected El Niño was bringing a return to more normal temperatures, although some lingering effects had been seen on the South Westland coast recently, Lawson said.

CRA8 was collaborating with Otago University on a study into the effects of heat stress on lobsters.

“While the La Niña weather pattern has now dissipated there is no doubt it will return and the industry is keen to learn as much as we can now, so we know more of what to expect when it does,’’ he said.