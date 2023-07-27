Wild winds buffet south

Workers remove a hazardous tree in Invercargill's Queen's Park after battering winds took their toll around the city.

Strong wind gusts whipping the south on Wednesday night and Thursday morning forced the temporary closure of the Queen’s Dr entrance to Invercargill’s Queen’s Park while dangerously destabilised tree was taken down.

The past year has seen a series of trees falling and the latest incident has underscored the reasons for the city council’s programme to remove and replant hundreds of trees.

Wind damage also caused some roading problems in the city. Scott St was closed between Rockdale Rd and Boxall St due to a fallen tree, and a trampoline blew on to Racecourse Rd.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff A trampoline proved nomadic during the high winds in Invercargill

The Invercarill City Council put out a plea for people to let it know of trees that had fallen or were in danger of doing so, but parks and recreation operations manager Chris McAulay​ said there had been no reports of major damage.

Although the city had been reasonably lucky with strong wind damage in recent years, the past recent12 months had brought more damage than had been seen for long time and underscored why the council was now undertaking a replacement programme.

In some cases this was because the park is on the flight path to Invercargill airport and was governed by height restrictions under civil aviation law, but often it was because was for the condition of older trees.

“Our forbears set up the park magnificently with all the shelter they planted 120 years ago,’’ McAulay said, ”but unfortunately we’ve come to the stage where some have done their dash.

“Health and safety is always the main focus. It’s at the forefront of everything we do.’’

Replanting with a combination of fast-growing pine and gums and slower-growing natives was important because shelter was a key component in the award-winning park’s popularity.

It meant the park had microclimates.

“Queen’s Park is a living park, growing and evolving, as it has been for 120 years. It’s never going to be static – always growing and evolving,’’ he said.