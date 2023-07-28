SH93 down to one lane after car crashes into powerpole in Mataura, Southland

State Highway 93 near Mataura in Southland is down to one lane after a crash. (File photo)

Three people are in hospital after a car crashed into a powerpole in Mataura, Southland, on Friday morning.

In a press release, police said they were called to the scene, on State Highway 93, around 5.25am.

“Initial reports suggest one person is in a moderate condition and two people have received minor injuries,” the release said.

The road would be down to one lane while the powerlines are cleared, which is expected to take several hours, police said.

Motorists should use an alternative route or be prepared for delays.

A St Johns spokesperson said they transported three patients to Gore Hospital.