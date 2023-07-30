The Fat Duck's Good Food Guide status stands to benefit more than the gastropub itself

Owners of The Fat Duck, Cameron Davies and Selina Wright, have for once been caught unawares by one of the acknowledgements of excellence that have come their way.

The Te Anau gastropub has been named in Cuisine magazine’s Good Food Guide – which lists the country’s top 250 restaurants, as assessed by a 40-strong judging panel of food writers, critics, chefs and hospitality industry professionals.

Typically, the honours The Fat Duck had amassed have been ones they saw coming or specifically pursued, such as chef Davies’ recent win in the Global Chef Pacific Rim semi-final at Fine Food NZ in Auckland

But the Good Food Guide status – that caught them unawares, as it placed the business they have owned for more than seven years alongside so many high-end, city-dominated restaurants.

“We’re pretty excited,’’ Wright said. “This was really unexpected. So much so that when we found out Cam phoned them to check it was correct.’’

The couple were particularly pleased that the recognition stood to benefit the region, not just their own business.

Supplied The Fat Duck gastropub in Te Anau

The Fat Duck will be listed in the 2023/24 Good Food Guide, which was styled as a New Zealand equivalent of the international Michelin star system, which does exist here.

The stated intention of the guide was to throw a spotlight on areas of diverse tastes to best meet the cravings of both Kiwis and international visitors.

Food tourism was one of the fastest growing tourism areas, and many tourists were paying attention to these sorts of guides to figure out their travel plans, Wright said.

While Davies achievements might have helped put The Fat Duck on the judges’ radar, and the quality of the food was crucial, it was also important to offer “the whole package’’, she said.

Since Covid, they had put a great deal of effort into updating training systems to focus in on hospitality and service – “to have something that people will really want to come back to”.

“We think that’s important in a restaurant.”