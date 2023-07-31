Opponents see no value in National's 'valued introduced species' plan

The Greens have assailed National’s plans for a “valued introduced species’’ classification to protect game animals, trout and salmon from being treated as pests.

And Conservation Minister Willow-Jean Prime has defended existing Government policies, after National’s hunting and fishing spokesperson Todd McClay said the new category was needed to harmonise a conflict in different parts of legislation.

McClay said the Game Animal Act defined all deer, tahr, chamois and wild pigs as game animals, but the Biosecurity​ Act and many regional pest management plans treated them as pests.

National would strip all references to them, trout and salmon, being pests. They were a resource to be managed, he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff National Conservation spokesperson Todd McClay: “A resource to be managed.’’

Prime said high densities of wild animals such as deer caused significant damage - “which is why we wish to control them and some regard them as pests’’.

The Department of Conservation and the Game Animal Council (GAC) were working together to implement an adaptive management plan for wild goats, deer, wild pigs, tahr and chamois, she said.

McClay said National would use powers the Government possessed, but had not used, to allow intensive management of game animals in specific locations, for the benefit of hunters and conservation, by designating wapiti, sika and tahr as “herds of special interest’’.

Prime said she understood DOC was already working, alongside the GAC, to get templates and guidance in place “to support parties who wished to seek such a designation”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Conservation Minister Willow-Jean Prime: “We wish to control them ...’’

Green conservation spokesperson Eugenie Sage said there was no shortage of deer to hunt and recreational hunting pressure had been unable to keep the numbers down.

DOC monitoring had shown numbers rose 21% in the South Island and 34% in the North Island during the past decade.

“We need to control deer in national parks and across public conservation land to protect biodiversity, not enable deer to increase further and compromise forest health,’’ she said.

There was little point in controlling possums, rats and stoats to protect native birds while allowing the forest understorey to be eaten out by deer, reducing forests’ ability to regenerate.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Eugenie Sage: Recreational hunting pressure isn’t keeping deer numbers down.

The $30 million investment in Budget 2022 for goat control and deer management, as a result of Greens’ advocacy, had not been enough for control in all areas it was needed, Sage said.

DOC had been working actively with iwi and landholders “to control goats but not deer.’.

Sage said National was wrong to contend the Government had weakened statutory recognition of trout and salmon.

The Natural Built Environment Bill stated that the habitat of trout and salmon was protected “so far as is consistent with the protection of the habitat of indigenous species’’. That was a similar level of protection as the Resource Management Act had provided, she said.

Green Southland candidate Dave Kennedy said that having been a tramper for decades he had seen first-hand the damage being caused by pigs, goats and deer in high value conservation areas in Fiordland and the Catlins.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Trout – subject to rules regarding “the protection of the habitat of indigenous species’’.

Kennedy slated National’s plans to give hunters and fishers permanent seats on the Conservation Authority and conservation boards.

He said it was neither fair nor appropriate to give hunters more power and influence about how conservation land was managed than the rest of the public and recreational users such as trampers and bikers.

“We don’t need advocates for introduced species in conservation governance bodies when New Zealand has the highest level of threatened species in the world,’’ he said.

“While the hunting and fishing industries do generate income, most tourists want to experience indigenous nature environments and species that can only be found here.’’