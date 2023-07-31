Massive house-building factory to be built in Southland

Builder Jason Gorton will use a Government loan to help with the costs associated with building a 3500sqm house-building factory on this land at Kennington, near Invercargill.

Plans are in place to build Southland’s first indoor prefabricated and modular housing construction factory.

Southland builder Jason Gorton is behind the project, which will see up to 10 houses being built in a fully enclosed factory at any one time, and when finished, transported to the land of their new owners.

Gorton’s new company Seven2 Limited, which will run separately to his existing building company, has received a $740,000 loan from the Government’s Regional Strategic Partnership Fund. The loan money would be used to instal a gantry crane and purchase machinery for the factory, to be built at Kennington, near Invercargill.

The Government fund would also support a hop growing business in Southland, with a $2.5 million loan going to the Garston Hops Ltd partnership.

Gorton said houses up to 200sqm could be built in the factory before being transported to their owners’ land. But anything larger would require them to be built in sections and transported to their end locations before being fitted together.

The houses could be independently designed by his clients or be from his company’s plans.

Gorton said he planned to apply for resource consent to build the factory in the next week, and have the factory built and first houses under construction in mid 2024.

He envisioned anywhere between 15 and 40 staff working in the 3500sqm factory, with between eight and 10 houses able to be built at the same time.

He hoped the clients would include private homeowners, developers, Kainga Ora and the Ministry of Education.

He said the advantages of building a house in a fully enclosed factory included the price being about $500 a square metre cheaper than building onsite, quicker building time, and the building materials remaining dry during construction. The houses would have timber floors, he said.

Regional Development minister Kieran McAnulty last week announced $48.5m of investment into 13 projects around New Zealand, including the more than $3m total for the two Southland companies.

“This funding will go to supporting Southland’s growing hop industry as well as establishing the first indoor prefabricated and modular housing construction facility in Southland - to increase housing supply for the region.”

The Regional Strategic Partnership Fund was a $200m fund set up in 2021, partnering with regional entities to invest in projects that they and the region had identified as regional economic development priorities, McAnulty said.