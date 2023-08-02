One person injured in SH94 crash - road closures mount in deep south

One person was taken to a medical centre after a van and bus collided around 8.50am.on State Highway 94, Southland.

A van collided with a bus on the Te Anau-Mossburn Highway on Wednesday morning, blocking the road which was already closed to 2WD and towing vehicles.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the incident occurred around 8.50am on State Highway 94, Southland.

One crew from Te Anau and one from Mossburn were currently at the scene assisting police and ambulance, they said.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Gerard Campbell said they sent one ambulance and a rapid response unit.

He said one person was taken to Te Anau Medical Centre in a minor condition.

In a Facebook post, Waka Kotahi said SH94 was now fully closed to all vehicles due to heavy snowfall.

In an emailed statement, police said a van and a bus collided on Te Anau-Mossburn Highway, between Princhester Road and Mavora Lakes Road.

There were no passengers in the bus.

“Towing is being arranged for the vehicles,” it said.

SH96 Ohau to Nightcaps was also now closed due to “icy conditions”.