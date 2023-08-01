Liz Craig on a trapdoor after list ranking of 44

Liz Craig will be putting all of her “efforts into running a strong campaign here in Invercargill”, despite her low ranking.

Labour’s Invercargill-based list MP Liz Craig is perilously placed this election, after her party gave her a list ranking of 44.

On current polling that would see her dropped on election day, October 14, unless either Labour enjoys a particularly strong resurgence during the campaign, or she is able to wrest the Invercargill electorate seat from National’s Penny Simmonds, who narrowly defeated her three years ago.

The margin back then was exquisitely fine. Simmonds took 44.66% of the vote and Craig 44.10%. Just 224 votes separated them.

However, much has changed. A telling feature of that election was the high standing at the time of Labour Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, under whom the party vote nationwide proved strong enough for Craig, then ranked 41, to return to Parliament as a second-term list MP.

In terms of positions within their respective parties, Simmonds’ standing within National is solid. Party leader Christopher Luxon has tipped her as his intended Minister for Vocational Education and Training.

Though the vulnerability of Craig’s position is palpable, the influence of other parties in the electorate race may also affect in her election prospects.

Last election the Green candidate for Invercargill, Rochelle Francis, encouraged supporters to give their electorate vote to Craig, but still ended up with 1137 votes herself. Had just 225 of those voters followed her steer, Craig would have carried the seat.

Which raises the question what approach will the Greens take this time? No candidate has yet been declared.

Then there’s ACT. It didn’t offer an Invercargill candidate three years ago. Basil Walker was initially to represent the party but ultimately stood as an independent.

Though lacking an electorate campaigner, ACT’s support in Invercargill was such that it in terms of party votes it proved to be the third-highest polling with 3846 votes, compared to National’s 11,996 and Labour’s 19,252.

Asked for comment on her list ranking, Craig said: “It’s great to be part of such a diverse and talented team and I’m pleased to see the depth of experience on the Labour list.’’

She would be putting “all my efforts into running a strong campaign here in Invercargill”.

Invercargill had benefitted significantly from a Labour Government with support for projects like the redevelopment of the central business district and the Stead St stopbank upgrade.

The winter energy payment, healthy school lunches and free prescriptions were also helping people with the high cost of living, she said.