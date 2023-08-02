ICC setting up an after-hours voting hub in Don St this evening

The Invercargill City Council will hold an “after-hours voting event’’ in Don St today to make by-election voting easier for busy people, as the midday Friday deadline looms with 24% of ballots returned so far.

Voting to select one of 14 candidates to replace resigned councillor Nigel Skelt closes midday Friday, and by this stage people needed to physically cast their votes rather than send them in, the council’s deputy electoral officer Michael Morris said.

Some people may also have to cast a special vote because they didn’t manage to update their details or their voting papers have gone astray, Morris said.

“We want to give people every opportunity to take part in democracy.’’

As well as the orange voting bins that had been placed throughout Waihōpai and Bluff, people could call in to Te Hīnaki - Civic Building or the Bluff Service Centre during business hours.

For those who couldn’t make it, a pop-up team at Mīharo, 28 Don St would be there to look after them from 6pm to 8pm.

By August 1, some 9532 or 24% of voters on the electoral roll had cast their vote.

Some commentators on the council’s Facebook page have asked why the council has not simply appointed the highest-polling candidate from the previous election. The by-election is required by law.