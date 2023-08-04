New tech developed by regional council could help Southland farmers with catchment plans

The new catchment tool currently provides information for areas including Orepuki, pictured, as well as Aparima and Pourakino and Waimatuku and Taunamau. (File photo)

Environment Southland has launched a catchment tool to help farmers in Aparima, Fiordland and the islands to develop their Freshwater Farm Plans.

Southland and Waikato were the first two regions where the regulations were rolled out on Tuesday.

In a press release, Environment Southland integrated catchment management general manager Paul Hulse said the new tool would provide “information on the context, challenges and values for the local freshwater catchments that the farmer’s property is located in”.

“It enables farmers to access much of the vital information needed for developing their Freshwater Farm Plans with just a few clicks,” he said.

The regulation was introduced by the Ministry for the Environment to stop further decline in freshwater quality, try to reverse past damage to waterways and make water quality improvements within five years.

“The tool currently provides information for the Aparima and Pourakino, Waimatuku and Taunamau, and Orepuki areas.

“Farm operators on the small number of properties in the Fiordland and Islands catchment will be worked with individually”, Hulse said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff A new Environment Southland tool would provide helpful information to farmers who had to create a Freshwater Farm Plan.

He said the information included a description of the key freshwater issues of the area, information on cultural matters of importance to tangata whenua and the targets for improving freshwater outcomes.

“The tool also gives farmers the ability to create some of the maps required for their Freshwater Farm Plans,” Hulse said.

The next rollout dates are February 1, 2024 for the Oreti and Waiau catchments, and July 1, 2024 for the Mataura and Waituna catchments

Farmers will have 18 months to have their plans complete and submitted for certification.