High winds after heavy rain bring down huge tree in Invercargill's Queen's Park

A large pine tree on the south side of the Queens Park duck pond fell across the path and into the pond at lunchtime on Wednesday.

In its descent the tree also crossed a popular walking path, and reached almost to the far end of the pond.

This is the latest in a series of fallen trees at the park, which is already undergoing a staged felling-and-replanting programme as many of its older specimens approach the end of their natural lives.

Heavy rainfall followed by extremely high winds during the past few days had led to the latest collapse, the Invercargill City Council’s parks and recreation manager Caroline Rain said.

Supplied The section that broke away from the pine’s root structure.

In the heavily saturated ground, the tree was able to move around on the 6m root ball at the heart of its wider root system.

That movement “basically snapped the root under the ground’’.

Rain said the tree had not shown any particular signs of failure due to its age or condition.

“Trees which fall in these circumstances are very hard to assess for risk, as the damage occurs underground and therefore is not immediately visible,’’ she said

The tree had been on the list for scheduled removal in coming years, but not because of concerns about its condition.

It was among those who were on the flight path to Invercargill airport and whose height exceeded – in this case by about 3m – the maximum permitted under civil aviation rules and the council’s own district plan.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The tree’s mid-section crosses a walking path.

The pond area has been closed off and the council is asking the public to keep away from it.

“Not only do we need to clear the tree, we also have to repair damage to the paths and drains around the pond,’’ Rain said.

About half a dozen nearby trees, all to the south of the pond, will also be removed in coming days.

Hundreds of the park’s trees are marked for staged removal during coming years.

The rejuvenation programme was initiated after a tree in November 2018 crashed on to mercifully empty parked cars in Victoria Ave, by the park’s southern entrance. Trees along the western end of the park, on Kelvin St, and others near the eastern Queens Drive, have also been taken down.

On July 27, the Queens Drive entrance to the park was closed after a tree that had been dangerously destabilised during high winds was taken down and in March a tree fell on to the park’s golf course.

Although the council did have a link on its web page to make firewood from its own staff’s more routine operations available for community group to use for fundraising, the timber from particularly big – and expensive – jobs was sold to pay for as much of the rejuvenation work as possible.

Removing the trees near the pond represented about a week’s work.

The fallen tree was expected to be cleared on Thursday and staff would also assess pond and path damage.

The lack of injury from the latest mishap appears, so far, to have extended to the pond’s ducks.

“We haven’t seen any feathers underneath the tree.’’