Steve Broad likely ICC by-election victor

Steve Broad has a “robust’’ lead in preliminary results for the ICC by-election.

Broadcaster Steve Broad has emerged the likely winner of the Invercargill City Council by-election.

Progress results show Steve Broad has so far received 2293 votes, followed by Graham Lewis with 1393 votes, David Meades on 1367, Lisa Tou-McNaughton on 1295 and Asha Dutt on 1292.

With 15% of the votes still to be counted in coming days, the race was still too close to call officially, Invecargill City Council deputy electoral officer Michael Morris said.

Progress results include all votes cast up to Thursday afternoon, but have yet to include 1673 votes between then and the midday Friday deadline, as well as 248 special votes.

Morris said although 15% of votes were still to be counted, it was likely Broad would be elected.

“With such a robust lead it is likely that Steve will be the successful candidate, however, with 1921 votes still to be counted, we will need to wait for the final results on Tuesday to confirm,” Morris said.

Preliminary results – which include the added remaining ordinary votes –were expected on Monday.

Final results, which would include the 248 special votes, would likely be made available on Tuesday, he said.

The elected councillor will replace former councillor Nigel Skelt, who resigned in May. The councillor-elect will be sworn in by Mayor Nobby Clark at a ceremony on Tuesday, August 8 ahead of a Council Community Wellbeing committee meeting.

