Three crashes in the deep south as black ice coats roads

Three crashes have been reported in Southland and South Otago on Thursday morning as warnings are issued for black ice on roads.

Emergency services have been called to three crashes in Southland and South Otago on Thursday morning as warnings are issued for black ice on roads.

A vehicle rolled in on State Highway One near North St at Clinton at 4:39am, a car hit a power pole at Centre Bush at 7:49am and a van went off the road and into a ditch on the Bluff Highway at 8:17am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said icy conditions were factors in all three crashes.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

Highways South says due to rain last night and freezing overnight temperatures we are experiencing black ice across Southland. The grit trucks are out but if you are travelling this morning, please take care.

The Gore District Council says it has had numerous reports of icy road conditions throughout the district. A skiff of snow and a late freeze have made road conditions quite slippery. There is up to 2cm of snow in the Otama/Chatton area and the high sections of Crawford Road and Reaby Road.

Further north the Clutha District Council is asking motorists to take extreme care on the roads. It says the council’s contractor is out gritting roads but it is important that people drive with caution, slow down and drive to the conditions.