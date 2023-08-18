Kingston Fried Chicken has its own secret herbs and spices

Kingston man Steve Wood samples the new Kingston Fried Chicken and compares it to that other KFC.

It is KFC, but this chicken comes with its own secret herbs and spices and is available only in the south.

The Kingston Corner Shop and Café, a popular stop-off on the road south of Queenstown, is selling its own version of KFC – otherwise known as Kingston Fried Chicken.

Kitchen manager Vanessa Longstaffe said it had attracted lots of attention since being added to the menu two weeks ago and was proving popular with locals.

“We do use our own secret Kingston herbs and spices in it,” she said.

Stuff asked Kingston brewer and keen chicken consumer Steve Wood to sample the recipe and pass his opinion of the product.

He described a succulent thigh as crispy and full of spices, though failed to identify any other than salt and pepper.

Not holding back from his chicken treat, Wood suggested the method to approach it was to “just get in there”.

“It’s really tasty. Lovely and juicy, nice and crispy and moist. Absolutely delicious,” he said.

Although the name of the chicken was a play on the bigger restaurant chain’s name, Longstaffe said they had not heard from the KFC corporate office and hoped they would not.

“It’s got a different font, so fingers crossed. It’s just a bit of fun,” she said.

A spokesperson from KFC New Zealand declined to comment.